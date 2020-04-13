LIMA, Apr 13 (.) – Latin American currencies traded at a loss on Monday as the market kept an eye on oil prices after OPEC and its Russian-led allies agreed on a drastic cut in production on Sunday.

* Oil prices fluctuated as the positive impact of global pumping cuts agreed by large producers were offset by concerns that they will not be enough to reduce excess supply amid falling demand for the coronavirus pandemic .

* In Mexico, the peso fell by 1.97%, while the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index for the Mexican stock market remained a slight 0.26%.

“The cut in production is less than what is needed to stabilize the oil market, because due to the coronavirus crisis, it is estimated that there is an oil oversupply of between 20 and 35 million barrels per day,” said Gabriela Siller, director of analysis of Banco Base de México.

* In Brazil, the real was down 1.89%, and the Bovespa stock index was down 1.2%.

* In Argentina, the peso lost 0.34%; while the S&P Merval stock index fell 2.24%.

* The Colombian peso depreciated 1.3%, while the COLCAP index of the stock market lost 0.57%.

* The Chilean peso operated on Monday with a marginal drop of 0.42%, in a day of high volatility and low turnover. Meanwhile, the IPSA index of the Santiago Stock Exchange totaled 0.42%.

* In Peru, the currency lost 0.30%, while the benchmark for the Lima stock market advanced 1.33%.

(Report by María Cervantes in Lima, Froilán Romero in Santiago, Nelson Bocanegra in Bogotá, Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires, Noé Torres in Mexico City. Edited by Marco Aquino)