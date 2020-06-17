By Froilan Romero

SANTIAGO, Jun 17 (.) – Regional currencies and stock markets were mixed in early trading on Wednesday, as positive performance in global stock markets was overshadowed by further outbreaks of coronavirus in different parts of the world.

* European stocks dragged on their best gains in nearly a month, as bets on safety dwindled, amid an affirmation of hopes for a rapid economic recovery despite new contagions.

* Earlier in the day it was known that US retail sales rebounded strongly in May, but the new infections hit record highs in six states in the country and China suspended flights and closed schools to contain an outbreak in Beijing.

* The dollar index, which compares it to a basket of six main currencies, climbed close to 0.4%, which put an additional amount of pressure on the region’s currencies.

* The Mexican peso was trading at 22.1890 per dollar, up 0.54% from 22.3095 in the . benchmark price on Tuesday.

* The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index of the Mexican stock market, made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid companies in the market, rose 0.46% to 38,068.70 points, at 8.53 local time (1353 GMT).

* The Brazilian real appreciated marginally 0.12% and the Bovespa stock index gained 1.03%, at 94,493.33 points.

* In Argentina, the peso opened the day with a fall of 0.09%, to the historical minimum of 69.68 units in depreciation controlled by the Central Bank, while the Merval stock index rose 0.14%, to 42,746.16 units at 1410 GMT, after falling 1.68% in the previous session.

* The Chilean peso depreciated 1.65% to 798.50 / 798.80 units, affected by a bleak outlook for the local economy. Meanwhile, the main index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA, gained 1.65%, to 4,004.86 points.

* The Chilean economy would record its biggest contraction in 35 years in 2020 due to the profound impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, revealed the Central Bank.

* The Colombian peso strengthened 0.38% to 3,732.90 units per dollar, while the COLCAP benchmark index fell 0.48% to 1,149.05 points.

* The Peruvian sol showed a marginal drop of 0.03% and the benchmark for the stock market fell 0.33%.

(Report by Froilán Romero. Additional report by, Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires, Nelson Bocanegra in Bogotá. Edited by Fabián Cambero)