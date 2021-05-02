Latin Lover’s wife hospitalized – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Through his official Instagram account, Latin Lover surprised his more than 100,000 followers with the news that his wife is hospitalized. The actor dedicated an emotional message to his wife, who is in better health.

“In the good and in the not so good. That’s what it’s all about, being where I should be. Everything will be fine first God, “wrote Latin at the bottom of a photograph.

So far, the also dancer has not shared more details of his wife’s state of health, however, friends from the middle of the show have let the couple know that they have their support.

Let’s remember that Latin Lover is part of the judging panel of ‘Las estrellas bailan en Hoy’, the successful dance competition that takes place in the morning of Las Estrellas.

Within the successful segment, Latin has characterized himself as a fair and demanding judge, after sharing his experience with the participating couples.