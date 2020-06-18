Latin Grammy, the end of September will be the date to announce winners | Instagram

The Latin Recording Academy announced that on September 29 of this year the list of winners will be announced.

After the pandemic of Covid, which came to break the daily routine of all people and still remains threatening health, great uncertainty reached different areas of society, the music environment along with others have been one of the most affected in the music industry. entertainment.

However, the Latin Academy He hopes to be able to carry out the ceremony planned in November.

After an announcement last Thursday, it was reported that the Academy would point to a list of candidates for its 21st edition of awards which will be released on September 29.

“As we continue to work on the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, meeting the challenges of an unprecedented year, we are pleased to inform you that we are working diligently through our award process to celebrate the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November. We hope to communicate more details soon, « the academy said in a statement.

The vast majority of artists musicals have been stranded for several months in their homes, unable to go anywhere, however, fortunately they have been able to be close to their fans through the social networks, from where they announce virtual presentations.

Also in order to bring some entertainment during the days of confinement and helping people to cope with these days in which many even, the confinement has caused them various problems.

So now the Academy in its 21st edition of the Latin Grammy has chosen as the election period for music released between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. So far the Academy has confirmed that these dates are maintained.