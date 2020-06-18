The outlook is uncertain in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Latin Recording Academy is hopeful of making the Latin Grammy ceremony in November, and already has a date for nominations.

The academy announced Thursday that the The list of candidates for its 21st edition of the awards will be announced on September 29.

“As we continue to work on the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, meeting the challenges of an unprecedented year, we are pleased to inform you that we are working diligently through our award process to celebrate the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November. We hope to communicate more details soon, « the academy said in a statement.

Most musicians have been stranded at home for months without being able to tour, but many have continued to release music, promote and give free performances online.

The eligibility period for the 21st edition of the Latin Grammy is for music released between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. The academy confirmed to the AP that despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, those dates are keep.