Latin Grammy Awards Recognize Salsa: Gilberto Santa Rosa Will Receive Musical Excellence Award – El Sol de México

The Puerto Rican salsero Gilberto Santa Rosa declared this Thursday to be “extremely grateful” for the recognition of his career, which the Latin Recording Academy will give him the Latin Grammy Award for Musical Excellence.

Along with him, the Spanish Joaquín Sabina, the Argentine Fito Páez, the Brazilian Martinho da Vila, the Mexican Emmanuel, the Americans Sheila E. & Pete Escovedo and the Dominican Milly Quezada.

“Extremely grateful for this important recognition that the Latin Recording Academy makes me. The Award for Musical Excellence is a great honor that I am granted and it honors me even more to see my name next to those legends of our Latin American music that so much they have shone and continue to shine, “he said in a statement.

“I am very excited with the distinction and proud of the career that I have been able to develop through these years. Congratulations to my colleagues and long live the music!” Shared Gilberto Santa Rosa.

The institution detailed this Thursday, in another statement, that the winners will receive their awards in a private ceremony that will take place on November 17 in Las Vegas, one day before the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy is held in the city of the game. .

“It is a great honor to recognize this remarkable group of legendary, yet very active, artists with the Award for Musical Excellence,” said the president and CEO of the Latin Academy, Gabriel Abaroa Jr.

The head of the Latin Grammy added that the “outstanding achievements” of the honorees “have created a legacy in the world of Latin music that transcends generations.”

This distinction is given to “people who have made significant contributions to Latin music during their careers, but not necessarily in the form of performances.”

Tomorrow Santa Rosa will star in the first great concert with an audience and in a closed place in Puerto Rico in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert is entitled “Camínalo Pal’Choli” and will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José M Agrelot in San Juan.