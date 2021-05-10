Latin dominance among the main homers of the present century.

The history of baseball began in the second half of the 19th century. Latin Americans saw greater prominence in the American Major Leagues well into the 20th century. Today, the game cannot be conceived without the Latin player. Power hitting, for example, is one of the sections where the Hispanic exponent has shone the most throughout the first 20 years of this century.

In this last period of time, eight of the top 10 home runners had Latino descent, six of them Dominican.

TOP 5: Top home runners of the 1st fifth of the 21st Century in MLB. 5️⃣ Adam Dunn 🇺🇸 (462)

4️⃣ Miguel Cabrera 🇻🇪 (487)

3️⃣ David Ortiz 🇩🇴 (531)

2️⃣ Alex Rodríguez 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (548)

The first place in the Top 10 is occupied by Albert pujols. The Machine hit 662 home runs in 2,862 games serving the San Luis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols also drove in 2,100 runs and averaged .299, won three times in National League MVP and two World Series.

The second position corresponds to Alex Rodriguez. Although A-Rod was born in New York, his parents are from the Dominican Republic. Rodríguez dispatched 548 balls between 2000 and 2016 with 1,623 trailers. Nobody got better WAR than him in the two mentioned decades (88.2).

In the third seat he made his way David ortiz. Big Papi hit 20 or more four-corner hits from 2002 to 2016 for 531 in the century. Ortiz finished in the top five home runners of the season six times.

The maracayero Miguel Cabrera represents Venezuela on the list with 487 balls from the other side of the fence and 1729 pushed. Cabrera hit .313, accompanied by an on-base percentage (OBP) of .391 and slugging of .540, but his most remembered achievement of the stage will be the offensive triple crown of 2012.

Behind Adam Dunn, in the sixth section, we find Adrian Beltré with 455 home runs. The Quisqueyano got his best mark in 2004 (48), when he headed the old circuit. His three Silver Bats, five Gold Gloves, and 80.5 WAR make him one of the most complete players between 2000 and 2020.

Follow him Edwin Encarnacion, who hit 424 homers with 1,261 brought to the plate. Encarnacion has finished in the top 10 MLB home runners in seven seasons. Your Dominican countryman Nelson Cruz, deserved the eighth place of the first fifth of the century by endorsing 417 home runs.

The Island of Enchantment slipped into the 10th position of the Top thanks to the 413 tablazos of Carlos Beltran. Before the Puerto Rican, lies Jim Thome (416). Beltrán also showed speed with 282 steals on base in the opening twenty of the century.