By Christine Murray

04/29/2020 REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITIZEN (Thomson . Foundation) – From the fight against drug cartels to the distribution of masks, a Latin comic superhero gained a supporting role to highlight the participation of immigrants who work without protection on farms and fields in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

“El Peso Hero” – which uses its resilience to stop criminals and save immigrants from the authorities – is secondary in the latest issue of the comic, supporting a nurse to deliver masks and helping farmers to load products into a truck.

Creator Hector Rodríguez said his work – which alternates between Spanish and English – aims to combat negative stereotypes around immigrants, especially for younger readers.

“Our goal … is to portray our community in a positive way, to elevate our community,” Rodríguez, 37, told the Thomson . Foundation. “Our stories matter.”

The plight of millions of workers identified as essential during the pandemic – from farm workers to clerks and delivery men – gained attention, and in April, US lawmakers argued that they should get better wages, health benefits and safety equipment.

