Latin artists Jon Secada and Gonzalo Rubalcaba launch joint NFT on OpenSea

Singer Jon Secada and jazz pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba, debut with a non-fungible token (NFT) work called “Soy Tan Feliz”, which was put up for auction for $ 10,000 on the OpenSea marketplace.

According to a review by ., the musicians collaborated with the Venezuelan plastic artist EDO, who created the piece with fresh paint and created in pencil, while the name of the work is an unpublished version composed by José Antonio Méndez and produced by Julio Bagué.

The winner of the auction, which ends on July 17, The original master will be taken, as well as a work by EDO and a physical sketch in pencil.

In this regard, Jon Secada states:

“I believe in the future of NFTs. They will be a positive element, since they give the consumer the opportunity to purchase an exclusive product. We decided to do an NFT to support the project and our careers in a unique way that has never existed. “

NFT as a tool to relaunch established careers

The work was an initiative of Olé Communication, but Grammy winners Jon Secada and Gonzalo Rubalcaba give the “unpublished touch” to the never-before-performed song that is included on the album “Solos.

Despite being an NFT work of art, the organizers clarified that “there will only be one work at auction”, which increases the exclusive value of the piece and its cost to potential buyers.

The artist Eduardo Sanabria “EDO” is a Venezuelan cartoonist and left his country six years ago.

He explained that he joined the project, after witnessing Gonzalo Rubalcaba’s intimate concert on YouTube where they played “Solos” with Jon Secada.

NFT music

In addition, EDO has experience in the NFT world, as it has sold its first digital works on OpenSea and underlined that there is a boom of artists between 20 and 25 years old, who sell and buy intangible works and he specified that “it will take time for people to understand that they are not selling smoke.”

To conclude, the Cuban-born singer-songwriter Jon Secada emphasized:

“For us it was very important to stay firm in what we wanted to do, which was for people to listen to songs that were part of a story, nostalgically romantic songs, of love, that have been known for decades.”

