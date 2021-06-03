Latin arms become the aces of the Astros rotation

Despite the injury of Justin Verlander, the poor performance of Jake Odorizzi and a cautious Zack Greinke, the Astros from Houston they found in their Latinos, José Urquidy, Luis García Y Framber Valdez his rotating aces in the Big leagues (MLB).

At the beginning of the season it was thought that Astros would have trouble starting pitching, but Dusty Baker found it in Latinos José Urquidy, Luis García Y Framber Valdez solid openers that are giving something to talk about in the Big leagues with positive results.

Some time ago we commented on how important the Venezuelan had been in pitching Garcia, who in just his second season in the MLB was consolidated in an important rotation such as that of the Astros, So much so that he already has four wins and a 2.89 ERA, an extremely important arm that has responded in a great way.

The other horse in this Astros rotation in 2021 is the Mexican. Urquidy, who despite spending a while on the disabled list, returned with everything to the mound and so it was in his outing against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Sinaloa-born has so far an ERA of 3.02 and four wins, showing great strength and control in each of his outings.

While, the Dominican Valdez He also proved unworkable Wednesday against the Red Sox, striking out 10 in his second start of the 2021 season. MLB and giving indications that he is healthy, having everything to be decisive in the rotation of the Astros.

To all this we can add that with the solidity of these Latinos, the starting pitching of the Astros could be one of the best in the MLB 2021 with Zack Greinke and Jake Odorizzi, having a body that could make them compete in their division heading into the Playoffs.

In addition, these three Latinos are not the only important part in the pitching of the Astros in the Big leaguesSince from the bullpen they have two Dominicans who contribute good things every time they get on the mound, I am referring to Enoli Paredes and Cristian Javier.