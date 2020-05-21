Madrid.- The crisis caused by the pandemic has hit the communities of Latin Americans in Spain hard, often at the most fragile level of the social scale, and many of them are now facing poverty and help to survive.

Often trapped in temporary or informal jobs, Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the hurricane that has carried nearly 950,000 jobs so far.

Many of them, especially in large cities, have seen the solution to survival in soup kitchens or various schemes of distribution or subsidized purchase of food.

This is the case of Vianeida and Miguel Josué, clients at the Cáritas commissary in the Madrid district of Tetuán, a popular area hit hard by the crisis.

In this establishment, only a fifth of the normal price of food and other basic necessities is paid, within a monthly limit established based on the number of family members.

Photography: EFE.

“WE CANNOT BUY IN A SUPERMARKET”

“This is an excellent help,” acknowledges Vianeida. This purchase cannot be made “in a normal supermarket”.

With a family of five and only one working, they must pay the monthly rent of 550 euros in the popular neighborhood of Estrecho, in addition to electricity, water or phones. “Now it’s getting hard for us” to pay the rent, says the woman, who is afraid of losing the apartment.

“If we don’t cancel, they send us to vacate,” confesses Vianeida, who worked caring for two elderly people before the pandemic but lost his job because of his employers’ fear of contracting the disease.

“They are very afraid, they are isolated in the houses,” he explains. Her son Miguel Josué worked as a food delivery boy, but he also lost his job. Her husband did not find a job and works in the parish.

This family had a jewelry and watch repair shop in Barinas (Venezuela): “due to the situation we had to close.”

Now they anxiously wait for the situation to improve so that they can return to work and be able to fend for themselves.

SURVIVE WITHOUT PAPERS

Jenny Salas is 24 years old and has been residing in Madrid for two years. Before the pandemic, he added two jobs despite not having a work permit: he delivered food with Uber’s home service and worked in a real estate agency. Since then, two months ago, she has had no income.

“It has been quite difficult, it was a blow that no one expected, we were left without a job, without economic income,” this Mexican woman tells EFE, who since the beginning of the pandemic has come to the central Teatro del Barrio, which these days shelters the La Cuba Platform, a neighborhood-run food bank that serves some 5,000 people regularly.

Two volunteers from the La Cuba Platform, a neighborhood-run food bank that regularly serves 5,000 people, review the list of people who will stop by the Teatro del Barrio today to collect donated food. / Photography: EFE.

In Jenny’s case, she receives a weekly basket with foods such as rice, oil, “sometimes meat”, milk, fruit, vegetables or hygiene items, all donated and distributed by appointment by residents of Lavapiés, a central and popular Madrid neighborhood with great associative activity.

Until a month ago I did not know that this is for the neighbors, that it is not from the Government, “he points out.

Several residents of the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés prepare food boxes that they distribute to hundreds of people daily. / Photography: EFE.

The volunteer Marta Curiel regrets that the institutions do not take care of all the people who in Madrid resort daily to these improvised food banks.

We are neighbors, not professionals and it is very difficult to manage this, “he explains.

An even more complicated reality for those who do not have legal documents and no possibility of accessing public aid, although thanks to the citizen organization they are more relieved these days.

When you don’t have papers, everything is more difficult, “laments Salas.

NOT ONLY IN LARGE CITIES

The worsening of the situation is not exclusive to Madrid or the big cities. In Guadalajara (center), an evangelical temple with Latin membership has also been organized to help people who have been suddenly plunged into need, whether they are faithful or not.

Venezuelan pastor Yovani Murcia coordinates this group to help parishioners in need, which was later opened up to people from outside the congregation. So far, they are helping about fifteen families.

“Many depend on their care for the elderly, on logistics,” he explains. And as a consequence “of the shortness of their contracts”, many have suddenly become unemployed and cannot pay the rent or send remittances to their families.

What these people demand the most are food products, but also “aid for supplies and rent.”

Wilson Danilo Bernal is one of the faithful beneficiaries of this social work, after being fired on March 14 (day of approval of the state of alarm in Spain) by a company that distributes orders for fast food chains.

Bernal, who has been in the evangelical church of Colombia for more than 26 years and three in the community of Guadalajara, points out that the situation took him “very badly financially, because he had no money saved.”

He explains that, without his salary, he cannot “answer for the rent of the apartment”, or take over the payments for a financed car, or send money to his family. “I am the only one who works and in Colombia my parents are very old,” he regrets.

Although his current need is “mainly economic”, he has also turned to social work to obtain basic necessities, and highlights the support of the entire congregation: “We help each other in the best way we can,” he details.

HOPE DESPITE DIFFICULTIES

But not everything is situations of stress and scarcity, there is also hope among people who are beginning to get ahead. Luis Núñez, a Venezuelan hairdresser with six years in Spain was able to reopen his business Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Canary Islands) after almost two months closed and overcome a “complicated” situation.

Fortunately we had some savings and we were able to hold on, but if someone does not have some savings it is very difficult, “he acknowledges.

To reopen, it had to invest in required materials and equipment that ensure the hygiene and asepsis of the business. “There are hairdressers that I know who did not have the money to make that investment and have not opened,” he stresses.

In his case, he had to spend “around 2,000 euros”, mainly due to the increase in the price of disposable material and having to use masks and disinfectant items.

Luis reopened, like many hairdressers in the country, last day 4 and by appointment. He had a “brutal job” the first week because of the accumulation of people who needed haircuts after almost two months at home, but he has already seen the clientele drop.

His wife, also a Venezuelan, does manicures and pedicures in the same establishment, but she can work very few hours because they have their three daughters at home and the schools are closed until September.

The beautician Eva García, protected with a mask and gloves, performs a manicure in her hair salon. / Photography: EFE.

Although he was able to reopen, Luis does not see “business normalization”, since “once they are all peeled, this is going to drop. The Canary Islands economy depends on tourism and nobody knows “when this sector is going to start”, which will leave a large part of the population in a “precarious” situation.

TAILS IN AN EMPTY STREET

Meanwhile, in the Caritas commissary they act as in any supermarket, examining and choosing products. The establishment has no advertising or loudspeakers voicing promotions.

When they fill their cars, usually to the limit because it is a weekly purchase, they go to one of the two boxes, where they identify themselves as members of the Cáritas program, pay the bill and leave.

.Caritas clients and volunteers. / Photography: EFE.

To facilitate work in a small location, only one client can enter when another leaves, which inevitably creates queues on the street.

They are mostly women, sometimes with hoods, masks, and sunglasses to hide faces. They wait their turn with patience and are suspicious of the camera.

The row contrasts with the important Bravo Murillo street, just on the corner, traditionally bustling and busy, and now semi-deserted despite being already noon, due to the confinement that remains in Madrid.

Still, the line is not very long, compared to other places in the Spanish capital, such as the hundreds of people who congregate on Sundays in a square in the Aluche neighborhood, where a neighborhood association also organizes a food delivery not having a local.

In Lavapiés, every day, around one, a long line forms at the back door of the Teatro del Barrio, where free deliveries of hot food are made to the most vulnerable people, whose number has increased considerably during the pandemic.

DEMAND FOR AID “VERY HIGHER THAN POSSIBILITIES”

Back in the interior of the Cáritas store, the director of the establishment, Dimas Noguera, explains to Efe that the project seeks to go from simply delivering food to allowing customers to “buy in a different and more dignified way”.

Along with an office where his table coexists with packages of diapers and cans of tomato sauce, he recognizes that the need has grown a lot because of these past two months.

“The demand is far greater than the possibilities,” he explains, before remembering that this is not a supermarket, but “a social project,” since families come from eight parishes in the area, as part of an accompaniment project.

The program normally has 230 families and with “one effort” it has been expanded to 250, but it is “a limited project”, he remarks.

In the worst moments “we had a shortage of basic products: like flour, rice, milk sugar or toilet paper”, so they had to look for alternatives from other suppliers, he adds.

That shortage was punctual and the commissary is now highly stocked. What is not lacking these days in Madrid, and in the rest of Spain, are impoverished people and projects to support them, at least in the most basic.

You may also like:

Venezuelan immigrants find refuge in a Spanish hotel in the midst of an epidemic

“I want to be at home now”: Latin Americans about to leave Spain

Band falls in Spain that sexually exploited more than 200 Latin American women

.