Latin American political leaders will meet in Miami against “attacks on democracies”

The Mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, announced this Thursday the City Council will present this Saturday, June 19, the conference “Review of the criminal regime of Cuba” where the “crimes against humanity perpetrated by the regimes of Cuba and Nicaragua” will be analyzed. .

The announcement was made by the president at a press conference in the company of congressmen from the region, who are also members of the Hemispheric Front for Freedom, which joins the International Commission for Justice Cuba, “inspector of crimes against humanity of Castroism ”.

For Suarez: “The head of the serpent in our hemisphere is Cuba, and we can, God willing, confront this serpent and defeat it, because what the residents of our countries are suffering is due to an ideology that is the worst fraud perpetuated in The humanity”.

The conference will feature various political figures from the continent, such as Costa Rican deputy Dragos Dolanescu, who is also president of the Costa Rica Justa party and secretary general of the Hemispheric Front for Freedom.

Also joining the event are Ricardo Godoy, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador for the Arena Party; Dominican Congressman Elías Wessin, from the Quisqueyano Christian Democratic Party; the jurist René Bolio, president of the Mexican Commission for Human Rights and the International Commission for Justice Cuba, and Hipólito Ramírez, president of the Dominican Democratic Junta.

“There is a serious problem in Latin America, in which the totalitarian communist regimes are supporting the change towards evil in many of our countries, they are attacking our freedom and our democracy by all possible means,” said Bolio. “So, if they are doing it in an organized and concerted way, we have to react by telling the truth and denouncing what is happening,” he added.

Likewise, the president of Justice Cuba announced that the conference “will touch on a very interesting topic this Saturday, that of the terrible massacre that took place in Angola at the hands of the Castro military.”

Dolanescu said that “in the Costa Rican congress, out of 57 deputies, 40 of us approved a motion to repudiate Daniel Ortega’s regime and we immediately ask for the release of (the journalist and possible candidate for the Nicaraguan general elections) Mrs. Cristiana Chamorro.” “Indeed, what is happening in Nicaragua is unheard of, what the Ortega-Murillo regime is doing is unheard of,” he remarked.

Miami Councilor Joe Carollo pointed out that “until now the Biden Administration has stood firm against Cuba, but much more needs to be done because we are simply seeing the results of leaving things as they are and just taking sanctions. Sanctions are not going to be the solution ”, he added.

Orlando Gutiérrez, leader of the Cuban Democratic Directorate in exile organization, assured that “Saturday’s meeting is to unify efforts to condemn the repression in Cuba and give hope of change to the Cuban people.”

“We have congressmen from about 15 Latin American countries to save America,” Gutiérrez pointed out. The Hemispheric Front for Freedom was formed last March during a virtual meeting and is made up of politicians, various NGOs, former diplomats and academics from 15 Latin American countries.

With information from Infobae and ..