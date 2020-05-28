Parliaments across the region have to face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic: end this year with 160 countries in recession and more than 360 million unemployed and 30 million more poor.

“Therefore, it is absolutely reasonable that we access loans from multilateral financial organizations: the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), among others,” demanded the president of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Tomás Massa.

At the closing of the Virtual Conversation “Latin American and Caribbean Parliaments, Challenges and Challenges in the Region,” he argued: “It is absolutely reasonable that we access loans, because if the multilaterals are not useful to cover these situations, it is because obviously they are not useful for nothing”.

He stated that “it is the responsibility of all parliaments in the region to demand that they double access to credit capital to our countries in the context of the pandemic. The contribution of developed nations allows them to fully leverage access to credit to our region. ”

He asserted: “It is the responsibility of all Latin American parliaments to demand a percentage, which we must agree to, for the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and to access the instruments that allow us to recover employment.”

He argued: Our countries will need to extend the credit curve to recover the purchasing power of 650 million citizens, to increase social security coverage to protect the most vulnerable sectors of the pandemic, to access systems of Credit, collateral that somehow allow us to give you work to run the small and medium-sized companies that are the most important economic turnaround in our economies.

Legislators from Barbados, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominica, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, as well as officials from ECLAC, the ILO and PAHO participated in this conversation.

It was organized by the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Laura Angélica Rojas (PAN) and her Argentine counterpart, Sergio Tomás Massa.

In the opening, the deputy Rojas said that the figures left by the Covid-19 pandemic are devastating: 5 million people infected in the world and the death of more than 350 thousand.

“In Latin America we already have almost a million confirmed cases and approximately 50 thousand deaths.”

The objective of the Discussion was precisely to work together to find better answers to face this multidimensional crisis “and which has exacerbated the critical and complex situations that our nations were already experiencing”.

In this framework, the Officer in charge of the Office of the International Labor Organization (ILO), for Mexico and Cuba, Helmut Schwarzer, revealed that 436 million companies are at significant risk. “And they are not large but small and medium-sized, which are the source of most of the jobs in the world.

The ILO also estimates that 1.6 billion informal workers will be affected across the globe.

And the deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa da Silva, called the attention of the parliamentarians to whom he asked for their collaboration so that the vaccines against Covid-19 do not come too late, as was the case of the influenza pandemic that reached developing countries 6 to 8 months later than developed nations.

Regarding the levels of contagion of coronaviruses in the region, he said that in Mexico it is 4%; Brazil, 6%; Chile, 7%; Peru, 4% and the United States 2% of new cases every day.

In turn, the deputy executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC), Mario Cimoli, said that in the region there will be 12 million more unemployed people and the number of poor will increase by 30 million.

He said that it took Latin America and the Caribbean 25 years to incorporate the poor left by the external debt. And he asked: Will it take us another 25 years to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

