Latin American Music Awards 2021: What Time? What Channel?

Telemundo All the details you should know about the 2021 Latin American Music Awards.

Tonight is the Latin American Music Awards 2021, the awards ceremony that honors the best in the Spanish-speaking music industry. The gala will be broadcast completely live on Telemundo beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Rodner Figueroa, Ana Bárbara, Carlos Adyan, Jorge Bernal, Vadhir Derbez and Zuleyka Rivera will host the “La Alfombra de los Latin AMAs” starting at 7:00 PM ET.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Mexican star Jacqueline Bracamontes, known for her participation in major Telemundo productions such as “La Voz” and “La luck de Loli”.

The sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards will pay a memorable tribute to the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today, according to the vote of their fans in the same tradition of the “American Music Awards”, the award of the largest number of fans voters in the world.

Colombian singers J Balvin and Karol G lead the list of Latin AMAs nominees with 9 mentions each, followed by Puerto Rican Bad Bunny with eight and Ozuna with seven nominations.

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, El Alfa, Eslabon Armado, Gerardo Ortiz, IAmChino, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G , Lenier, Los Dos Carnales, Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Mariah Angeliq, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano and Nicky Jam are some of the singers who will be offering musical presentations throughout the celebration.

What you should know about the 2021 Latin American Music Awards:

DATE OF TRANSMISSION: Thursday, April 15, 2021.

AWARD CEREMONY BROADCAST TIME: 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

RED CARPET TRANSMISSION TIME: 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

WHERE THE EVENT WILL BE HELD: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: The event is broadcast on the Telemundo network. Check with your local TV provider (FIOS, Optimum, or Time Warner) to find out which channel is Telemundo in your area.

OFFICIAL PRESENTER: Jacqueline bracamontes.

MUSICAL PRESENTATIONS: Alaina Castillo, Alejandro Fernández, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, El Alfa, Eslabon Armado, Gerardo Ortiz, IAmChino, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma ”, Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G, Lenier, Los Dos Carnales, Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Mariah Angeliq, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Omar Courtz, Piso 21, Ozuna, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes , Wisin, Yandel, Yendry and Ziggy Marley.

SINGERS WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF NOMINATIONS: Colombian singers Karol G and J Balvin lead the list of nominees with a total of 9 nominations each.

RED CARPET: The Telemundo awards ceremony is one of the first Spanish-speaking events to feature a red carpet in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GUEST PRESENTERS: Zozibini Tunzi, William Levy, Adamari López, Gaby Espino and Sabrina Seara are some of the personalities that will be presenting some of the award categories.

SPECIAL AWARDS: Alejandro Fernández will receive the Icon Award for his outstanding career, while José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” will be honored with the Leyenda Award and the urban singer Ozuna with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

