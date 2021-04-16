Latin American Music Awards 2021: The Worst Dressed

Telemundo Meet the worst dressed of the Latin American Music Awards 2021.

The celebrities of the moment were not without great criticism after wearing crazy outfits on their way through the red carpet of Los Latin American Music Awards 2021, the important awards ceremony that celebrates the best in the Spanish music industry.

“The Carpet of Latin AMAS” It was Telemundo’s prelude show that showed everything that happened on the red carpet of the important event.

Great actors, singers and beauty queens walked the red carpet of the sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards. However, not all of them managed to hit the mark with their outfits for the award, which is one of the first to be held in Florida so far this year.

Here are the worst red carpet dresses of the Latin American Music Awards 2021:

Vadhir derbez

The Mexican actor Vadhir derbez was one of the celebrities who went the most wrong at night by opting for a striking yellow and brown Salvatore Ferragamo outfit that many users came to classify as a “cassock” of a priest.

“Vadhir is one of the most beautiful men and he dresses hideously for such an important night. What a waste, ”said a follower on Telemundo’s Instagram.

Vanessa claudio

The Puerto Rican television presenter Vanessa claudio was one of the most criticized on the red carpet for wearing an orange dress that some fans even compared to a bed “duvet”.

“It looks like she’s wearing a duvet, so much fabric for a dress,” exclaimed one user on Instagram.

Nicky jam

American singer Nicky jam earned a direct pass to the worst dressed list by opting for a very casual outfit for the awards ceremony that is considered one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry.

Anitta

The Brazilian singer Anitta she unleashed countless negative reviews by wearing a see-through outfit in the buttock area.

“Naked, they did not notify her in time. She put on her beach clothes with heels, “said a user on Telemundo’s social networks.

Karol G

The Colombian singer Karol G She wore a cream-colored dress that some fans came to consider to be her “pajamas” because of how simple it was.

“Very simple for the occasion, it seems that he is wearing pajamas,” exclaimed a user on the Instagram platform.

The Alpha

The Dominican singer The Alpha She wore an eye-catching outfit in vibrant yellow that seemed like the perfect outfit for a Colorado vacation. However, for the high Florida temperatures it was completely unnecessary.

Ricky Martin

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin This time he made a mistake by wearing an oversized outfit that he combined with a patterned shirt and black dress shoes.

Camilo

The Colombian singer Camilo was one of the worst dressed of the night by opting for an oversize shirt that he combined with high-waisted black pants.

“The pirate of Colombia”, mentioned a user on the Instagram platform.

