Latin American Music Awards 2021: The Best Dressed

Telemundo Meet the best dressed of the Latin American Music Awards 2021.

Great personalities from the entertainment industry wore impeccable designs during their time on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2021, which took place Thursday night in Sunrise, Florida. “The Carpet of Latin AMAS” was driven by Ana Bárbara, Carlos Adyan, Jorge Bernal, Rodner Figueroa, Vadhir Derbez and Zuleyka Rivera.

As a prelude to the award ceremony, “The Carpet of Latin AMAS” featured vibrant musical performances by talented artists such as Cali and El Dandee, Emilia, Alex Rose and Chesca.

Telemundo is one of the first Spanish-speaking media to celebrate a red carpet in 2021, in the midst of the contingency experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities during their time on the red carpet of Los Latin American Music Awards 2021:

Jacqueline bracamontes

Mexican actress and television presenter Jacqueline bracamontes She was a red carpet favorite by opting for a striking gown in a vibrant red by Venezuelan designer José Alarcón.

“She never disappoints, one of the best dressed of the night,” mentioned one user on Instagram.

Ana Barbara

The Mexican singer Ana Barbara She was one of the most elegant women of the night by wearing a brand new black dress with shoulder pads and a striking opening in the area of ​​the legs.

“Beautiful woman inside and out, really elegant,” said a fan on the Twitter platform.

Ninel Conde

Mexican actress and singer Ninel Conde She highlighted her physical attributes by wearing a see-through crystal dress by American designer Michael Costello.

William Levy

Cuban actor William Levy, who is preparing for the return to soap operas, with “Café con aroma de mujer”, became one of the great gallants on the red carpet by wearing a classic dress suit in black and white.

Rodner Figueroa

The Venezuelan fashionista Rodner Figueroa once again he hit on his outfit by wearing a tailored navy blue suit.

Gaby espino

Venezuelan actress Gaby espino She opted for a mermaid cut dress in an angelic white color that highlighted her striking curves.

“This is elegance, a very beautiful woman who never disappoints with her clothes,” wrote a fan on Instagram.

Adamari Lopez

Puerto Rican actress and television presenter Adamari Lopez She was one of the best dressed of the night by wearing a black mini dress that she combined with slippers with transparencies.

“That suit accentuates her waist in a spectacular way, she looks very beautiful,” mentioned a fan on Instagram.

Zuleyka rivera

The Puerto Rican actress and beauty queen Zuleyka Rivera wore a lead-colored dress with transparencies and an opening in the back area that stole the eyes of all the people who attended the red carpet of the awards.

“She always looks like a true beauty queen,” wrote a fan on the social network Twitter.