Latin American Music Awards 2021: Performances confirmed

The sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards promises to be an awards ceremony with memorable musical performances by the most important artists of the moment.

Karol G, Los Dos Carnales, Maluma, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Piso 21 are some of the singers who will take the stage to delight the Spanish-speaking audience with their music.

Throughout the gala, personalities such as Juanes, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin will be presenting extraordinary musical numbers created exclusively for this show.

One of the most anticipated performances of the night is that of the singers David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood, who will present for the first time their bilingual duet “Tears of gold”.

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards will be broadcast on Telemundo, click here for more information about the important celebration.

Know the confirmed musical presentations

Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, nominated for Favorite Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Song, will offer an exciting collaboration with singer Carlos Vives. The Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes, nominated for the new Favorite Virtual Concert category, will make a television premiere with the first song from his new album. Colombian singer Maluma and Ziggy Marley will present a new theme song on the Latin AMAs stage. The urban genre will be represented by the famous Puerto Rican reggaetonists Wisin and Yandel, both nominated for Latin AMAs; as well as the Colombian Manuel Turizo and the youthful talent of the Puerto Rican Juhn, who will sing “Bandido” with Myke Towers. The female voices will be led by the Brazilian world star Anitta, who is nominated for Favorite Female Artist and Social Artist of the Year, along with Mexican figure Sofía Reyes, who will be part of a special performance. Natanael Cano, Carlos Rivera and Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga will surprise the audience with a new musical theme. Karol G will offer a presentation with the Mexican-American interpreter Alaina Castillo, the Chilean artist Cami, the Dominican singer Yendry and the young Latin woman from Florida, Mariah Angeliq. José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” will be accompanied by Sofía Reyes, David Bisbal, Carlos Vives and Carlos Rivera for a memorable musical presentation that will go down in history as one of the most special moments in the Latin AMAs. The Colombian singer Camilo will offer a vibrant show of one of his most recent musical projects. The Latin AMAs red carpet special will feature performances by singers Cali and El Dandee, Emilia with Alex Rose and Chesca with De La Ghetto. Alejandro Fernández will delight his fans with the presentation of a new musical theme throughout the Latin AMAs.

Great singers will receive special recognitions

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández will be awarded the Icon Award during the sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards. The recognition is given to artists who represent the lives of their fans through their songs. The Puerto Rican Ozuna will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award, a recognition that represents the growth and change of an artist throughout his musical career. Musical legend José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” will receive the Premio Leyenda, an award given to great singers who evoke a vivid and vibrant image.

