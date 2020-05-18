A study carried out by the NGO Smart Citizenship found that the governments of Latin America have very low indices in the quality of openness and publication of official data on the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the report, countries like Nicaragua and Bolivia are the least transparent in providing information on the pandemic in the region.

Auska Ovando, NGO project coordinator, told Voice of America that the findings indicate that “the region is still very low in publishing data and microdata regarding COVID. If you review the graph, none is close to 100 percent and most countries are below 50. That already tells us about little disclosure of people’s health information. “

According to the most recent update of the study based on data from 20 countries, carried out between May 12 and 13, Nicaragua does not provide data, which is worrying, says Ovando.

“The citizens of Nicaragua now have no certainty in how many cases and if the disease is progressing more today or the profile is being lowered,” he says.

El Salvador, Uruguay, are also at the bottom of the list, since they do not reach 20% of the total grade.

For its part, Venezuela occupies eleventh place. Despite complaints from health personnel and opponents to the disputed government of Nicolás Maduro about the alleged few figures in the country, Ovando clarifies that the NGO study analyzed the delivery of official data and indicators by the government and that they are available in suitable formats, but did not verify if they are real or not.

So the researcher did not refer to this situation, but did recommend that civil society and specialists work together “with the government to assure citizens of the truthfulness of these figures and give more confidence to the actions taken with respect to to the pandemic ».

The best places

The study positioned Colombia and Mexico as the most transparent Latin American countries during the coronavirus pandemic, while Chile is in third place. Peru, Brazil and Cuba are in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

However, the NGO says it is important to understand that “this is a data publication statistic and not necessarily an assessment of how they have faced the pandemic.”

Even, Ovando told the VOA that in the case of Colombia and Mexico, “although they publish a lot of data, we see that, in relation to the number of tests being carried out in their population, they are still low.”

The NGO reported that none of the governments is close to 100% of the study goal.

The study

The study by the Latin American organization evaluated the quality of openness of official data in the 20 countries of the region that may be available to the community.

After consulting infectious diseases, epidemiologists and specialists in the region about useful data that can make a clear analysis of the pandemic and allow decisions to be made, the NGO discovered two categories of information: general statistics and anonymised microdata.

In the first, there are 22 variables that include, for example, the number of infected, deceased, “disaggregated” by sex or geographically, by age, etc.

The microdata -which are 25- refer to individual information that does not expose the identity of the people. They point out “for example, when this person became infected, when the test was taken, whether it was positive or negative, if they have any conditions with health concomitants, such as obesity or smoking, etc.”, explains Obando.

In this way, they reviewed the data of each government, establishing an index from 0 to 100, in the percentage of delivery, both general statistics and microdata.

According to the NGO’s project coordinator, governments should not be afraid to open the information to citizens.

A government that opens its information «in times of crisis like these, allows the building of trust between the authority and the people (…) The difference between a government that is transparent and that opens the data, and one that can make the difference between the trust of the people who are going to take care of themselves or who are going to be exposed, “Obando points out.

The NGO Smart Citizenship is based in Chile and Brazil and has been working with methodology and technologies for ten years in favor of strengthening democracies in Latin America.