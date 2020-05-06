With the constant technological changes that we are experiencing in recent years, much has changed in cities and in the behavior of their citizens. One of these transformations is how people see mobility, so the Latin American Electric Vehicle has evolved and presents a new event structure, a new name and a new date.

The Latin American Electric Vehicle follows the transformations that technology and sustainability have brought to mobility and gives space to E-MOB – Electric Mobility & Smart Cities Exhibition. The event will be based on three pillars: electric mobility, infrastructure & smart cities and connectivity & technology. These pillars, according to industry experts, form the triad of cities’ future.

Following the global trends in salons format, the E-MOB will be much more than an exhibition of vehicles and their technologies, but an event focused on the mobility value chain, bringing the main debates for cities to become more intelligent, sustainable and connected.

“Connected, autonomous electric cars, MaaS (Mobility as a Service), sharing, micromobility are just some of the advances that the future will provide us and we believe that the future has already started. The advances that we are witnessing in recent years are impacting the way in which people move and change the urban landscape “, explains Rodrigo Afonso, responsible for E-MOB at NürnbergMesse Brasil.

The already consolidated C-MOVE – Mobility and Electric Vehicles Congress is aligned with the new moment of the event, promoting knowledge sharing and discussions in the segments of the mobility value chain. There will be two days of content, with macro themes already confirmed such as: energy generation and distribution; light, light and heavy vehicles; batteries and components; regulation; smart cities; connectivity, among others. There will be more than 300 participants in 20 hours of debates with the main mobility specialists.

The E-MOB will also bring experiences to its visitors, who will know the latest innovations in products / services in the test ride, test-drive, e-kart, academic panel and flight area. All this to show how the mobility of the future is multimodal and how technologies will contribute to the growth of those who decide to embark on the future.

Also in the area of ​​news, the event also takes place on a new date, November 3 to 5, at the Transamérica Expo Center, one of the most modern convention centers in the city of São Paulo.

“We believe that these transformations are in line with what the segment demands under those who operate in it, which is to see these transformations as an existing part of an even greater process, which will result in a more connected, responsible and sustainable future”, concludes Afonso.

Service

E-MOB – Electric Mobility & Smart Cities Show

When: November 3 – 5, 2020

Where: Transamerica Expo Center – Av. Dr. Mário Vilas Boas Rodrigues, 387 – Santo Amaro, São Paulo – SP, 04757-020

Website: https://www.salaoemob.com.br/

