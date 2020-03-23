Latin American economies suffer coronavirus disruption, face greater fiscal challenge

BUENOS AIRES, Mar 23 (.) – Latin America’s largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, are reeling in the midst of a decline that could worsen if governments mismanage their fiscal response to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, showed a . poll.

Economic activity from Mexico City to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires stopped dead this month after companies suspended their operations and citizens isolated themselves in their homes to stop the spread of the deadly virus in a region that until now has seen few cases.

Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by a mere 0.3% in 2020, according to the median of 19 projections, its worst year since 2016, when the economy was hit by domestic political turmoil. The forecast range was -2.6% to 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the Mexican economy would contract 2.6% this year, its weakest result since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, with an estimated range of -4.5% to 0.5%.

