Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre buys $ 7.8 million worth of Bitcoin

Mercadolibre, a Latin American e-commerce giant, revealed that it added cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet, earning $ 7.8 million in Bitcoin. On top of that, the publicly traded company announced that it has also accepted Bitcoin as a payment method.

Consumers can now pay in Bitcoin for purchases of goods and services purchased through the US e-commerce site.

The Argentina-based firm stated in an earnings report that the purchase of Bitcoin occurred in the last quarter ending in March and was part of the company’s treasury strategy.

The online retailer, partnered with BitPay Georgia-based payment service provider, plans to enable cryptocurrency services on its platform.

Apart from that, Mercadolibre launched a new exclusive real estate platform for Bitcoin last week.

The online retailer integrated Bitcoin into its MercadoPago payment platform in 2015. Currently, Brazilian consumers use the MercadoPago platform to pay for Uber, subway rides and utility bills.

With its investment in Bitcoin and the integration of crypto into its platform, the company’s involvement in the digital asset sector appears fruitful.

Mercadolibre, the largest e-commerce retailer in Latin America, is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and trades under the ticker symbol MELI. The company has a market capitalization of more than $ 76 billion.

The online retailer’s decision to invest in Bitcoin and accept it as a payment method legitimizes the cryptocurrency. It is known that more than 3000 brands or stores carry out their commercial transactions within the Mercadolibre ecosystem in the region, being the very popular retailer in countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Bitcoin is better than having cash

Mercadolibre becomes the latest publicly traded company to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Although the purchase of Bitcoin is small compared to Tesla ($ 1.5 billion) or MicroStrategy ($ 2.2 billion), Mercadolibre’s investment indicates a strong step towards integrating cryptocurrencies as a reliable investment and payment method.

An increasing number of publicly traded companies, including payments company Square, motor vehicle manufacturing company Tesla, software company MicroStrategy, insurance company MassMutual, and others, have added Bitcoin as part of their capital allocation strategy to maximize the long-term value of investments for its shareholders. . Such investments show that Bitcoin is a reliable store of value and an attractive hedging asset with more potential for long-term appreciation than cash.

Image Source: Shutterstock