Puerto Rico is taking its first steps to alleviate almost two months of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, but health experts warn that the Latin American territory relies on faulty statistics and that the outbreak has not yet reached its peak. Read: Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Friday May 1, 2020

Governor Wanda Vázquez announced Thursday night that, starting Monday, certain sectors, including finance and real estate, will be able to return to work. May 11 will be the turn of construction and factories. Among the companies that may reopen soon on weekdays are laundries, moving companies and those in charge of repairing elevators and air conditioners. And between the middle and end of May, they will be able to open retail stores, barber shops and beauty salons. All companies must provide protective equipment to their workers, and all customers must wear a mask.

“No airline is authorized to sell tickets in Colombia after May 11, we have been very clear that who will determine when to proceed with air traffic will be the National Government and will be until the end of the emergency that is May 30 “pic.twitter.com/G011vXq1D8 – Colombia Presidency (@infopresidencia)

May 1, 2020

For the rest of the population, confinement has been extended until May 25, although with exceptions. You can go running, biking or walking the dogs between 05:00 and 15:00. Parks, gyms and beaches will be closed and everyone, except for essential workers, will have to stay at home between 19:00 and 05:00.

In Mexico, infections have been stabilized in the two largest cities after the capital, but the peak of the epidemic is about to reach the five places with the highest incidence of COVID-19, so President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday he asked society to maintain social isolation and go to those hospitals that are not saturated.

Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, spokesman for the pandemic, celebrated that Guadalajara -capital of the state of Jalisco- and Monterrey -capital of Nuevo León- have achieved “very low levels of transmission” and pointed out that the fact that there is an epidemic to “Various speeds” allows better management of resources, which must now focus on the five priority points: Mexico City and its metropolitan area, Cancun and Villahermosa -in the southeast-, Tijuana -on the border with California- and Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa in the north Pacific.

Mexico accounted for Thursday night more than 19,200 confirmed cases and at least 1,859 deaths.

For his part, Colombian President Iván Duque said Thursday night that the goal of his government is not only to slow down the contagion but also to curb the unemployment that the pandemic has generated, which has left 6,507 positive cases and 293 deaths so far.

“That is why productive life must be reactivated gradually and responsibly … we are going to work as a team so that the country continues and that the success of Colombia translates into the success of all those who generate employment,” said Duque.

Colombia, with a population of more than 50 million inhabitants, has some 2.8 million unemployed.

The commander of the highway police, General Carlos Gutiérrez, warned that private drivers who do not respect the mandatory quarantine, especially this Friday, a holiday on World Labor Day, will be fined 180 dollars and their vehicle will be immobilized.

This is serious, we must preserve life and stay at home … for this reason we have had 1,000 traffic controls throughout the country, “added Gutiérrez.

In turn, the Colombian airline Avianca announced that it carried out a cargo flight to the city of Shanghai, China, with the aim of transporting 28 tons of medical supplies.

Since the mandatory quarantine was declared and the closure of the airports, 60 humanitarian flights have been carried out, mobilizing some 3,850 people of different nationalities to different cities in Europe and Latin America.

The director of the National Institute of Health, Martha Ospina, assured that Colombia has already overcome the first phase of the pandemic, in which some 100,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out, and that between May and July the country would be able to carry out 1 , 2 million tests.

In Latin America there are almost 200,000 infected and more than 10,600 dead.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million people and killed more than 233,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within two to three weeks, but in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

