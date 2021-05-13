Latin American bonds are the worst among emerging markets: Graph

Bloomberg

March leading indicators; Oil Falls: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – S&P futures erase losses as investors weighed prospects for economic recovery amid inflation fears and awaiting US employment data. 10-year Treasury yield falls Slightly, little changed Bloomberg Dollar Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index weaken. Oil futures fall in New York after the restart of a key US pipeline In Colombia, DANE publishes production and retail sales data for March where analysts expect expansions of around 15% in both indicators supported by a base compared to the worst months of the 2020 pandemic. Protests in the country completed two weeks, and roadblocks lead to shortages of food and fuel, and paralyze exports of products including coffee and sugar. Ecuador will export 65,000 million barrels of fuel to the country after an official request for aid, according to state-owned Petroecuador. Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo said daily losses from blockades and vandalism reach 480,000 million pesos (US $ 128 million), according to local media. While the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, said that the contagion situation in Bogotá is critical, with an ICU occupancy approaching 100% as the risk of contagion from crowds grows, the peso fell for the second day depreciating 1% on Wednesday with a close of 3,750.50 per dollar. On Wednesday 391,950 doses of Pfizer arrived in the country, completing more than 13 million vaccines against covid that have arrived in the country. As of May 11, 6.7 million doses had been applied. Yesterday 490 deaths from covid were reported, and 16,993 new cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 3,048,719 and the deaths reached 79,261.Colombia ranks twelfth in the world in total cases of infections, surpassed by the US, India, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and Argentina, according to data from Johns Hopkins According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.6% vs + 0.5% 7-day moving average Deaths + 0.6% vs + 0.6% average mobile 7 daysPositivity tests 22.9% vs 22.9% moving average 7 daysRead Bloomberg Daybreak where you can find the version for Latin America and listen to the podcast in Spanish. All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Mexico, Chile, and Peru are expected to keep their key interest rates near or at historic lows in an attempt to support their economies, even as inflation rises and political instability grows in Latin America. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect central banks in those three countries to keep rates in separate decisions on Thursday, a stark contrast to Brazil, where policymakers have already delivered two 75 basis point hikes since March and promised a third of the same size. For June The former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would defeat the current president Jair Bolsonaro by a wide margin in the second presidential round of next year, according to a survey by DatafolhaLula would obtain 41% of the votes in the first round of the elections, in compared to 23% for Bolsonaro, according to the poll published on Wednesday TO BE PENDING: In Colombia: 10 am: Manufacturing production in March; a / a est. 15.3%, previous 0.6% 10am: Retail sales March; a / a est. 14.6%, previous 1.2% 2pm: Payments for civil works 1Q; y / y, previous -22.2% 2pm: Industrial production in March; y / y, previous -6.2% Auctions: Expansion operations include 6-month repos for COP1 trillion, and 90 days for COP11 trillion This week: May 14: Q1 GDP, trade balance, economic activity ISE International: 7:30 am: US PPI demand final April; m / m est. 0.3%, previous 1% 7:30 am: US initial claims for unemployment benefits May 8; its T. 490,000, formerly 498,000 Rate decision 1pm: Mexico5pm: Chile6pm: Peru Fed Agenda: 9am: Barkin (Richmond) speaks with a local chamber of commerce 12pm: Governor Waller speaks on US economic outlook and monetary policy 3pm: Bullard (St. Louis) speaks on the US economy and monetary policy Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Reaction to tax reform Colombia shows too early for austerity Ecuador exports 65K Bbl of fuel to help Colombia Oil production in Colombia falls 744,715 B / d in March Restrepo says blockades, vandalism have cost more than COP6B: Caracol Chancellor Claudia Blum would have resigned: Blu Radio Featured news from the main Latin American newspapers COMMENT: Pantheon Macroeconomics says that Colombia faces risks of a possible fourth wave of Covid amid social unrest “Las The country’s economic and financial prospects have deteriorated dramatically in recent weeks , after the social unrest due to the tax increase proposed by the government. Economic activity is suffering and a fourth wave of covid is likely to emerge, due to the protests, "writes economist Andrés Abadia in a note. Inflation is expected to accelerate amid roadblocks and supply shocks. the government seems to have calmed conditions, but it will soon be judged if there will be better sustained conditions "The stock market will remain tense as long as political / social tensions and fiscal risk continue. The second half is likely to be better, thanks to improving fundamentals and rising oil prices. But the risks are sloping down"