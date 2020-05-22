Latin American Association celebrated the 31st version of the Companions Awards Funds raised will be used to help Latino families in Georgia Recognize the work done by the LAA team every day

Companions Awards. The Latin American Association (LAA) held the 31st version of the Companions Awards whose funds raised will be used to help Latino families in Georgia.

“Two months ago, the world changed and we had to adapt to a new reality, giving us the opportunity to serve and interact with our community in different ways. In normal times, the LAA’s work is certainly important, but it is at times like this that the work we do is even more critical. Our community depends on us now more than ever, and we are here to serve your needs as we go through this difficult time, ”said Anibal Torres, executive director of the Latin American Association.

Likewise, Torres recognized the work that the work team does at the LAA every day, the dedication of each one and the growth in the work they do. “Thank you so much to the entire team at Buford Highway and Lawrenceville for raising the dedication and engagement with our community. It is an honor for me to call you colleagues, “he added.

The ceremony, which this year was scheduled to be held at the facilities of the Georgia Aquarium, and, due to the social distancing measures taken by the coronavirus, was carried out virtually on the official website of the LAA, recognized Mercy Care Chamblee with the Prize Olga C. de Goizueta Pacesetter; Alicia Philipp, president of the Atlanta Community Foundation for Seniors with the Ambassador of the Year Award; The Corporate Champion Award was presented to the company Cox Enterprises, Augusto Michael Trujillo elected Volunteer of the Year, Maritza Morelli executive director of the Children First Organization was recognized with the Inspiration Award, and the Cornerstone Award was presented to Stratton M. Frank, co-founder of the LAA.

The main conference of this ceremony was given by the Associate Executive Dean of the Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Carlos del Río, who shared the current state of the situation of the Covid-19.

“Today there are more than 5 million cases of coronavirus around the world. Currently, the pandemic is growing in other parts of the world such as Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, “said del Río.

According to Dr. del Río, in the state of Georgia the number of coronavirus cases is decreasing, while in New York City the increase in cases corresponding to the United States continues.

“The most important thing we can do right now is practice social distancing, wear masks, wash our hands, carefully clean the areas, and be very careful with touching the face because when we touch the face with dirty hands we expose ourselves to infection” , affirmed Dr. Carlos del Río.

The Compañeros Awards are held each year in the spring season to recognize individuals and organizations that, thanks to the activities they carry out, make a difference in the lives of Latino families.