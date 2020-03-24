Latin American airlines reduce domestic flights amid advance of coronavirus in the region

SAO PAULO, Mar 24 (.) – Latin American airlines, which have already suspended the vast majority of their international flights, on Tuesday announced dramatic cuts in domestic operations as the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the region and sinks demand. of passages.

In Colombia, Avianca Holdings became the second regional airline to temporarily close all passenger operations, canceling its domestic flights until at least April 12.

Panama’s Copa Airlines had been the first to make that decision.

In Brazil, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, the largest domestic operator, said it will cut 92% of its domestic flights, operating only routes from Sao Paulo to each of the remaining 25 state capitals once a day. Gol had already canceled all its international flights.

Domestic flights had become the last branch of operations underway for many airlines in the region, as several countries have closed their borders.

But as the coronavirus spreads – cases in Brazil have tripled in four days – national operations are shrinking.

Abear, the association that groups the South American giant’s airlines, said that each company in the sector had proposed an “essential program” to guarantee that no major city is isolated, and that this had been approved by the country’s antitrust regulator, Cade.

“The airlines are burning cash, tens of millions of reais per day,” said Eduardo Sanovicz, Abear’s president, adding that the authorities had approved that calendar “to guarantee that the entire country remains connected, and we will operate in this way from Saturday until mid-May. “

Workers in the sector also face a greater impact, following announcements of widespread pay cuts in the industry.

Azul, Brazil’s third largest airline, said Tuesday that 7,500 employees will take vacations without pay, more than half of its total workforce. Meanwhile, Azul’s top managers are reducing their salary by 25%. The company said it is reducing its payroll by 65%, the airline said.

(Report by Paula Arend Laier, Tatiana Bautzer and Marcelo Rochabrun. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)