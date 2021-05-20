Latin America would benefit from rising US COVID-19 vaccine shipments: sources

By Carl O’Donnell and Jeff Mason

(Reuters) – Latin America is on track to receive millions of US-made COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks as the country emerges as one of the top exporters of the injections, according to two people familiar with it. with the matter.

The United States is considering prioritizing countries within the Western Hemisphere for the 80 million doses of domestically manufactured vaccines, which it has pledged to ship abroad, added one of the sources.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc has begun exporting millions of its US-made vaccines primarily to countries in Central and South America, said a second person familiar with the matter.

Many Latin American countries have a strong need for COVID-19 vaccines to combat outbreaks. Brazil has been one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic in the world, reporting nearly 16 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths as of Wednesday.

Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE, is producing about 10 million injections weekly in the United States for export, while its local production outstrips US demand, the second source said.

The company is shipping from its Michigan facilities to neighboring Canada and Mexico, as well as nearly 10 other Latin American countries, the source said. Recent recipients of Pfizer vaccine doses made in the United States include Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, the person added.

The White House is still out on how to direct the vaccines it promised to ship abroad, and President Joe Biden has yet to make a decision. But giving preference to countries that share a hemisphere with the country is an argument under consideration because it would be in the interest of the American people, according to the first person.

The criteria for sharing the vaccine would be epidemiological and include geographic flexibility so that adjustments could be made as the pandemic changes, said another person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Carl O’Donnell and Jeff Mason; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)