The UN predicts that for this year, the area of ​​Mexico and Central America will suffer a contraction of 5.4 percent of its economy

The coronavirus pandemic will provoke in Latin America and Caribbean the biggest economic recession in the history of the region, with a 5.4 percent decline in 2020According to calculations published this Wednesday by the Un.

According United Nations, the average income per capita in the region is expected to fall to its lowest level in more than a decade, with a strong rising unemployment and large numbers of citizens falling to the poverty.

The organization calculates for 2020 a contraction of 5.5 percent in South America, with 5.2 percent in Brazil, while for the area of Mexico and Central America predict a decline of 5.4 percent. In the Caribbean, the impact of the crisis will be much less, with a drop in economic production of 1.9 percent.

In its analysis, the UN notes that the COVID-19 has hit with special hardness to Brazil, Ecuador and Peru, but remember that almost all countries have taken important measures to contain the disease, with several governments, especially in South America, imposing the lockdown.

To the economic effect of these measures, external factors such as the drop in global demand, lower prices of oil and metals, a drop in remittances and a collapse of the tourism.

In parallel with the deterioration of the main sources of external income for the region, access to international financing has worsened and most countries have a limited capacity to respond with fiscal and monetary policies.

Many of them, the UN recalls, came to this crisis with already complicated situations that included high levels of debt, need for external financing and weak growth prospects.

So far, with some exceptions, economic measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus have been less than in the most advanced economies of other continents and the United Nations believes that for an adequate recovery in the region it will be necessary expand the fiscal margin of their states.

This will require, according to the UN, international cooperation and support from multilateral organizations that include the suspension of credit payments, low-interest loans and debt relief.

For now, the report presented by the organization anticipates that Latin America and the Caribbean will return to a moderate growth supported by global recovery.

As long as the virus is contained during 2020 and government actions work to mitigate the crisis, the UN estimates that the regional economy will grow 3.1 percent next year.

The United Nations projections are in line with those presented by other organizations such as the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), who had already warned of the harsh impact of the pandemic for a region that had previously accumulated several years of low growth.

With information from EFE