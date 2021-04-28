Latin America will participate in studies on muons, the fundamental particles

The Muon g-2 magnetic ring sits in his detector room amidst electronic racks and other equipment. The experiment operates at negative 450 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo: Courtesy of Fermilab)

Subatomic physics gave the world a bang when the results of the Muon g-2 experiment from the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) in Illinois, United States, were published on April 7. However, it is just the beginning of an investigation in which Latin America will also be involved.

This according to what was said in an interview for Tec Review by David tarazona, research assistant at Fermilab, and who collaborated directly in this experiment in which it was shown what are muons: fundamental particles that behave in a way that does not conform to the Standard Model, the current and universally accepted theory of the internal reality of atoms.

It was a historical result that confirmed an incompatibility of measurements that for decades had caused theoretical discussions in the most prestigious particle physics research centers in the world.

Save the date for #NeutrinoDay: Star Chronicles! It’s a virtual celebration of science July 9 and 10 by Sanford Underground Research Facility. #STEM https://t.co/Y47Giq2vNl pic.twitter.com/H6tNy1YgdD – Fermilab (@Fermilab) April 24, 2021

Latin America will join the investigations

Tarazona comments that, as a result of the success of this experiment, more groups will emerge from around the world, including those from some Latin American countries, interested in joining the efforts that lead humanity to a deeper understanding and a better definition of physics than Fermilab’s Muon g-2 experiment is already revealing.

“As it currently stands, g-2 only establishes a discrepancy between what we measure and what we know, but there will be a next generation of experiments aimed at reducing the divergences of the new physics”, details this scientist.

It will be an exciting but complicated journey. According to Tarazona, who has a plan to coordinate efforts so that research groups from other nations of the American continent, in addition to the United States, also play a key role in the investigations.

“There are excellent institutes in Latin America. Scientists like me, educated in Latin America, fully recognize that we had excellent mentors who were very solid guides. In my personal case, professors Carlos Ávila and Bernardo Gómez, from the Universidad de los Andes, in Colombia, were a great source of inspiration, ”says this scientist, who has a doctorate in physics from Michigan State University.

More on this cobweb sound

More money is needed for labs

Tarazona warns that the governments of Latin American countries have not been able to allocate sufficient resources for instruments that allow a substantial development of experimental physics.

“Our countries have a tendency to lean towards less expensive investments in theory. This helps in the short term because it is cheaper, but – in the long run – it fails to promote an important part of the development associated with the mastery of experimental tools ”, he says.

What is the cost of the Muon g-2 experiment?

The Muon g-2 experiment used a superconducting magnet that was originally at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, New York.

“Since it would have cost 10 times as much to build a completely new machine in Brookhaven instead of moving the magnet to Fermilab, the Muon g-2 team transported that large, fragile superconducting magnet from Long Island to the Chicago suburbs in the summer of 2013, “read a statement from Michigan State University.

Aerial view of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. (Photo: iStock)

The magnet was loaded onto a barge that sailed south around Florida, down the Tennessee-Tombigbee waterway and the Illinois River, and was then transported for three nights in a specially designed truck to the Fermilab.

“Thanks to an online GPS map, thousands of fans were able to gather during the trip, making it one of the most popular electromagnets in the world.”

This logistics exceeds the capabilities of many of the Latin American laboratories, which do not even have a superconducting magnet such as the one that was transported in 2013 from New York to Illinois and, finally, in 2021, to be able to give the great bell of the century in terms of subatomic particle physics.