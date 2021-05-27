Latin America will be a priority in the donation of vaccines from the USA

15 minutes. The United States assured this Wednesday that Latin America, as one of the regions hardest hit by covid-19, will be a priority in the face of the vaccine donations announced by the Joe Biden Administration.

“Latin America is one of the most affected regions, if not the most affected in the world, and it is going to be a center of attention in our efforts to combat the pandemic,” said Juan González, Biden’s main adviser for this region, in a telephone press conference.

González participated this week in the US delegation that attended the inauguration of the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and said that in the conversations with the president, the commitment already announced by the United States to donate 80 million doses of vaccines against covid was recalled. -19 worldwide.

Lasso has indicated as a high priority to vaccinate nine million people in the first hundred days of Government and the US official assured that his country conveyed a “genuine interest” in supporting Ecuador and the region to overcome the pandemic.

Asked about the possibility of the US supporting this effort with vaccine donations, González did not want to anticipate possible specific shipments and recalled that Washington wants to work together with the Covax global initiative and comply with international rules, although it will also make some deliveries bilaterally.

Negotiated solution

As he said, countries with high numbers of cases or major outbreaks will be looked at for this.

In addition, González pointed out that the US wants to think about future pandemics, expanding medical manufacturing capacities around the world and ensuring that the American continent also has production capacity.

Meanwhile, asked about the situation in Venezuela, the senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere reiterated that the Biden government is committed to a negotiated solution to achieve free and fair elections.

In that sense, he stressed that the Administration continues to recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president and that it will work together with the international community to pressure the Government of Nicolás Maduro to take steps towards those elections.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who led her country’s delegation to Ecuador, also highlighted that during the visit she met with humanitarian organizations to discuss the impact of the crisis on Venezuelan refugees and migrants and to discuss how can you answer.