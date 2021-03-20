Latin America urges urgent reforms to avoid serious scars from covid

Latin America “urgently needs fiscal reforms” to facilitate a sustainable recovery, after the crisis caused by the pandemic, which will leave the region “poorer, more indebted and with new productive structures,” the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said on Saturday. ).

“We will emerge from this crisis poorer, more indebted and with economies that will have a very different format in terms of their productive structures,” said the IDB’s chief economist, Eric Parrado, in a macroeconomic report of the organization, released in its assembly. of governors, which is held virtually from Barranquilla (Colombia).

According to the document, Latin America and the Caribbean will grow 4.1% in 2021, after falling 7.4% last year, the worst annual collapse in recorded history since 1821.

VACCINE-DEPENDENT GROWTH

Even so, the IDB warned that a negative scenario based on lower growth in the United States and Europe, with new coronavirus outbreaks or new mutations, and slower vaccination, would slow growth to only 0.8% this year. .

Looking ahead to 2022, the report projects that expansion will slow to 2.5%.

Parrado stressed that the region “has a narrow path ahead, but clearly defined to emerge strengthened from the social and pandemic shocks of recent years.”

“Healthy tax systems can help us unleash our potential,” he stressed, “leveraging the reallocation of resources in all sectors and thus boost productivity growth, promote formal employment and achieve a greener future.”

Among the recommendations for this economic boost analyzed these days at the Barranquilla meeting, the report cites increasing productivity, fostering the link between companies with global supply chains to increase their added value and promoting the digital economy and job creation inclusively.

With more than 22.1 million infected and 700,000 dead since the first case was detected in Brazil in February last year, the health crisis is far from being overcome in Latin America.

Several countries face a harsh second wave of infections, while the rate of vaccination advances by dropper, with the exception of Chile, which is one of the world leaders in the immunization campaign.

TAXATION AND POVERTY

The IDB report also warns of the sudden worsening of public accounts.

Total fiscal deficits increased an average of 5.3% of GDP, from 3% in 2019 to 8.3% in 2020; and it is estimated that public debt rose from 58% of GDP in 2019 to 72% in 2020.

“Given these fiscal challenges and high levels of indebtedness, improving fiscal institutions should be a high priority issue,” said one of the coordinators of the document, Andrew Powell, senior advisor to the IDB, since “a greater degree of credibility would allow a more gradual adjustment with lower interest rates to ensure debt sustainability. ‘

Although the governments of Latin America launched fiscal support packages with an average of 8.5% of regional GDP, the percentage is less than half the support deployed by advanced economies, with an average of 19%.

Some of the areas hardest hit by the crisis are employment and poverty, affected by both external and internal impacts: some 26 million jobs were lost in 12 countries of the region between February and October 2020, a figure which was reduced to 15 million as of February 2021.

On the other hand, IDB projections indicate that extreme poverty will increase from 12.1% to 14.6% of the total population of more than 650 million in Latin America. .