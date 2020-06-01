Latin America, the new epicenter of covid-19 2:01

Mexico City . – For months, Latin America watched the rest of the world suffer as the coronavirus spread. Now he is no longer a spectator.

“This is the new epicenter,” said Dr. Marcos Espinal, director of communicable diseases at the Pan American Health Organization.

Months after leaving a relatively dark Chinese province, the eye of this viral storm has landed firmly on Latin America.

There are approximately 920,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and some 50,000 deaths in the 33 countries of the region, but those numbers are increasing rapidly.

As deaths and new cases fall in the United States, Europe and Asia, Latin America now stands as the only region in the world where the outbreak is unequivocally reaching new heights.

“In many ways, this is not a surprise,” said Dr. Ana Diez Roux, dean of the Drexel University School of Public Health. “It was predictable that this was going to happen.”

In conversations with eight different experts, including a former chief of state, top epidemiologists and researchers in the region, there is broad agreement that the flawed government response coupled with the unique economic and public health situation in Latin America led to the severity of the current outbreak.

The experts were also almost unanimous in the opinion that things are likely to get worse.

How we got here

Latin America recorded its first confirmed case in February, when a 61-year-old man tested positive in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after returning from a trip to Italy.

For weeks things seemed to be under control. Cases in the region grew marginally. The first death would not be registered until March 7 in Argentina.

But some already suspected that there was a tragedy to come.

In a March 19 opinion piece for The New York Times, Miguel Lago, a Brazilian public health expert, wrote that Latin America was unprepared for the virus and that the region could become worse than Europe.

“[América Latina] it could become the biggest victim of covid-19 if health authorities and governments… do not take immediate action. ”

His words would be prophetic. In mid-May, Latin America reported higher daily case increases than in the United States and Europe.

Brazil would overtake Italy, the United Kingdom and Russia to record the second highest number of cases in the world.

The global paucity of evidence and some countries’ reluctance to conduct mass testing have also raised questions about whether cases and deaths are accurately counted in the region.

“[Los números oficiales] they provide a false sense of security. The number of cases is not showing near the magnitude of the problem, ”said Dr. Espinal.

Questionable response from governments

CNN reported on the viral outbreak in China the first week of January. By March 1, health experts around the world warned of an unstoppable pandemic.

All Latin American governments knew, or should have known, what was coming, and in March, many regional leaders took steps that suggested they understood the threat.

Others did not.

“There were some bad examples of governments that just didn’t care, and the presidents decided not to act,” said Luis Guillermo Solís, former president of Costa Rica.

He specifically pointed to the heads of the two largest countries in Latin America, Brazil and Mexico, who represent approximately half of the region’s total population.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador quickly and systematically downplayed the virus threat in March. Bolsonaro called it a “little flu.” López Obrador held up two charms at a press conference and, smiling, said they would protect him.

López Obrador finally urged people to stay home and authorized the closure of vast sectors of the economy. But critics say the unclear messages have contributed to making the Mexican public clearly skeptical of the virus’s deadly threat.

Mexico saw its largest daily increases in deaths and new cases last week. He has registered more than 90,000 confirmed cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, although health officials say the actual numbers are significantly higher because in Mexico, tests are done at a much lower rate than in many other countries.

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has only doubled his initial bet. As the Brazilian outbreak became exponentially one of the worst in the world, with more than 500,000 cases and over 29,000 deaths, it has consistently attended large protests with thousands of supporters.

“There has been a tension between local and state authorities who have wanted to go much further in terms of social distancing and have been in tension with the national leadership,” said Katherine Bliss, principal investigator for the CSIS Global Health Policy Center.

Bolsonaro has argued that the real threat comes from quarantine measures imposed by state governors across the country, measures that have undoubtedly damaged Brazil’s economy.

But there is an almost universal agreement that the outbreak in Brazil would be much worse if those governors had not taken action.

Quarantines don’t solve everything

The lack of rapid responses in Brazil and Mexico were outliers in the region.

Former President Solís says most leaders did the right thing.

“You had to isolate yourself, you had to prevent people from entering your country,” said Solís. “Overall, I think that phase was handled correctly.”

Peru, Chile and Ecuador closed their borders to foreigners in mid-March, while quickly imposing harsh quarantine measures that amounted to national blockades.

But two months later, Peru has the second highest number of confirmed cases in Latin America, Chile has the third, and the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil experienced one of the best known localized outbreaks in the world.

Situations in those countries deteriorated despite widespread and proactive efforts by governments to contain the virus.

To explain why this is happening, experts point to at least two probable causes: prevention measures have become ineffective due to enormous economic inequality, and the lack of investment in public health systems undermines the ability to care for the sick.

Latin America has been constantly plagued by some of the worst economic inequalities in the world, which has led to huge numbers of workers participating in the so-called informal economy.

These are workers who don’t earn a formal paycheck and must go outside every day to offer their products, whether it’s selling tacos, painting shoes, or cleaning houses. They are unlikely to have a lot of savings, if any, to draw on and definitely have no access to sick leave.

“Under normal circumstances, these people live week by week,” said Carin Zissis of the Society and Council of the Americas. “If everything closes, how do they feed themselves and how do they feed their families?”

About 55% of all workers in Latin America work in the informal economy, according to the World Economic Forum, totaling nearly 140 million people.

Living daily and with families to feed themselves, many of these people still go out every day in Latin America, regardless of quarantine.

“It is very difficult for governments to maintain tough measures such as confinement because these people must go out daily to earn money to survive,” said Carlos Malamud, senior analyst at the Instituto Real Elcano in Spain.

Government subsidies could provide more incentives to stay home, but countries with liquidity problems simply do not have the means to provide the level of support that would allow people not to go out to work.

Large income disparities in the large metropolises of Latin America have also made it impossible to secure adequate housing. Instead, millions are piling up in slums or densely populated neighborhoods, and large families often share one or two rooms.

“The security measures one must take to stop the spread of the pandemic are simply absent,” said Cynthia Arnson, director of the Latin America Program at the Wilson Center.

In other words, many people couldn’t distance themselves socially if they tried.

Latin American countries have also neglected for years the investment in public health that, in many cases, is included in the constitutions as a guaranteed right of citizens.

The Pan American Health Organization says that the vast majority of countries in the region invest less than 6% of the recommended GDP in public health.

That leaves public hospitals with a chronic lack of funds but usually overwhelmed by those seeking care.

The situation is quite difficult in moments without a pandemic. But covid-19 has brought some public hospitals in Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil to the brink of collapse and beyond.

Without proactive investment in public health systems, “you can solve a pandemic for a while, but you cannot maintain a sustained process,” said Solís.

What’s next

In Latin America, as in any other place in the world, there are two primary and sometimes conflicting objectives as this outbreak progresses: how to stop the spread of the virus while reviving the economy.

Both goals can be difficult to achieve.

The Pan American Health Organization believes that the outbreak will continue at current levels for at least the next few weeks.

An influential model from the University of Washington predicts that Brazil could exceed 125,000 deaths in August.

“I think we will see significantly more deaths than we have seen [hasta ahora]Said Diez Roux, dean and epidemiologist at Drexel University.

Public health systems are also unlikely to have the capacity to track and isolate new cases on a large scale once quarantine measures are lowered, a strategy that most health experts agree is vital to managing the outbreak over time. .

“[Eso] It is more or less the only way we have to control it at the moment and for that you need systems that work very well, “said Diez Roux.

Recovering financially could be even more challenging.

The United Nations forecasts a 5.3% contraction in GDP across the region, the largest contraction since records began in 1900. 30 million people are expected to join the poor.

With global economic activity depressed, Latin American economies that are highly dependent on world trade will not be able to go abroad for relief.

“I am extremely concerned,” said Cynthia Arnson of the Wilson Center. “The economic damage is simply staggering.”

The poor are already more vulnerable to the virus due to poor living conditions and the need to go to work. But the virus is likely to increase the number of the poor, living conditions to worsen, and the need to go out and make money is even greater.

It is a brutal cycle, but it represents the foreseeable future of Latin America, the region where the effects of the virus in the short and long term could be felt most.

“Latin America is like a perfect storm,” said Lago, the Brazilian public health expert who warned about this in that March opinion piece.

Even then, it was probably too late to do much.

