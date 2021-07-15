Latin America takes center stage at Cannes with the film ‘Memoria’

FRANCE

Just present this year in the Cannes competition, Latin America takes center stage this Thursday with “Memoria”, a paradigm film of the most current cinema: shot in Colombia, co-produced by Mexico, starring the British Tilda swinton and led by a Thai laureate.

Tape Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Palme d’Or in 2010 for “Uncle Boonmee Remembers His Past Lives”, opens in the final stretch of the contest, whose jury will announce its record on Saturday.

Along with Swinton, the French Jeanne Balibar, the Colombians Juan Pablo Urrego and Elkin Díaz and the Mexican of Spanish origin Daniel Giménez participate.

It has a touch of melancholy and a kind of suspense, “said the director, about his first film shot outside of Thailand, in English and Spanish.

The story centers on an orchid farmer who visits her sick sister in Bogotá, but strange sounds, such as roaring, that only she hears, prevent her from resting.

Start then a quest to find the origin of the mysterious phenomenon, on a sensory and contemplative journey that will take her to the jungle.

For me, making a film, the experience of watching a film, is like a dream, like an immersion, “said the 50-year-old filmmaker.

He discovered Colombia in 2017 on the occasion of a film festival and stayed there for four months, as he explained last week to the French newspaper Le Monde.

I am very interested in Latin American culture, and of course the Amazon rainforest, “he said.

During those months, he traveled a lot. “My first intention was to go to the Amazon, but I was so fascinated by the cities and the people that, for the moment, that dream has not come true,” he continued.

– Space flight –

Apart from two other Mexican co-productions, the musical “Annette” and “Bergman Island”, with Tim Roth, “Memoria” represents the only Latin American imprint of the maximum competition.

On the other hand, among the shorts, two Brazilians compete for the Palme d’Or.

“Sideral”, by Carlos Segundo, narrates with irony and a certain tenderness the flight of a cleaning woman … into space. She sneaks into a rocket blasting off from Brazil, and by the time her husband and the authorities find out, it’s too late. They will have to wait two years for their return.

“August Sky” is a “reflection on what it means to be Brazilian now” and a “questioning about the future,” said its director Jasmin Tenucci. This exploration is captured in a young pregnant woman distressed by the health of her baby on the day in mid-August 2019 when an immense cloud of smoke suddenly darkened the city of Sao Paulo: it came from the fires in the Amazon, which burned from over a week ago.

– Kidnapping in Mexico, again –

In Una Cierta Mirada, Mexico will launch in parallel this Thursday “Noche de fuego”, based on the ‘best-seller’ “Prayers of the stolen” and set in the state of Guerrero. Curiously, this film directed by Tatiana Huezo shares the theme with “La civil”, the other Mexican film selected in this section: kidnapping.

When I read the synopsis, I was stunned. I don’t know if it’s good or bad! “For her film, this Mexican-Salvadoran director confided. But the coincidence” is very evident: there is a huge problem in Mexico, with thousands of families looking for to their daughters and sons. “

*** MJPR ***