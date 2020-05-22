The WHO highlighted Wednesday that 106,000 new cases of the infection were reported in the last 24 hours – the highest daily number since the outbreak began – many of these concentrates in several Latin American countries.

The news coincides with the confirmation that the total number of cases worldwide crossed the threshold of five million, early this Thursday.

The outbreak boom in Latin America indicates how the spread of the virus has been changed from its original epicenter in China, to Europe, then to the US and finally in Latin America.

Brazil is the country with the most cases in the region and the third in the world. On Tuesday, he recorded an additional 1,179 deaths from covid-19, highest daily figure so far worldwide, although the Ministry of Health itself confirmed additional deaths outside that 24-hour period.

More than 291,500 people have tested positive for the virus in Brazil. The latest figures on the site of the Ministry of Health give almost 19,000 deaths from covid-19.

Nothing else in Sao Paulo, the most populous Brazilian city, deaths from infection are up 485% since the city’s Health Department began saving the data, according to the Axios news site.

Concern in Peruor

Peru is the second country in the region worst affected by the pandemic, despite having been one of the first to order confinement.

The Andean country registers more than 100,000 cases and 3,024 deaths, according to official figures released Tuesday. That day, 4,550 new cases were recorded, a record.

Since last week, intensive care units in the capital have been operating at 80% of their capacity and the head of the Covid-19 Command Force of Peru, Pilar Mazzetti, acknowledged that “right now … the situation is very critical“.

The Pan American Health Organization has expressed concern about the spread of the virus on the triple border of the Amazon region between Brazil, Peru and Colombia, where the indigenous population is particularly vulnerable.

.The country with the highest number of deaths in Latin America is Brazil

Mexico, for its part, confirmed more than 56,500 infections and more than 6,000 deaths.

Even though the cases are increasing and the country performs the fewest serological tests in the entire region To detect the infection, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the green light to some 300 municipalities in the country to restart activities.

Doctors and health experts expressed concern about the prompt reopening in the current circumstances.

Rise in Chile

Chile is the other Latin American country that has seen a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases, which now total more than 53,000.

The official report by the Ministry of Health on the pandemic, issued on Tuesday, indicated that there were 3,520 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest record so far in an upward trend that started in April.

The number of covid-19 sufferers exceeds the number of recoveries and more and more patients in need of mechanical ventilators to assist breathing.

Despite the fact that the mortality rate is lower than in other countries, with a total of 544 deaths, the authorities fear a worsening of the situation. The emergency units are already operating at 90% of their capacity.

The data in Latin America is given when the world surpasses the mark of five million cases of the pandemic that, until now, has claimed more than 325,000 lives globally.

The figure was reached after just over five months since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China.

The country with the highest number of cases is the United States, with more than 1,500,000, followed by Russia, with more than 300,000.

Despite the numbers, many countries have begun to lift restrictions on trade and industry and on public movement, after several months of confinement.