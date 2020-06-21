The coronavirus spreads unstoppably throughout Latin America, where it has already infected more than two million people, while the world looks with concern at the new outbreaks that are emerging in countries in complete disarray after having suffered the first wave of the pandemic.

Brazil, which exceeded one million diagnosed cases on Friday, a figure only previously surpassed by the United States, has also registered almost 50,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Mexico added more than 4,700 new infections in 24 hours, reaching 175,202 cases, and has also suffered more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus, the second highest number in Latin America. In Mexico City, where markets, restaurants and other businesses were scheduled to reopen on Monday, the authorities kept their closure for another week.

And Chile, another focus of the pandemic, reported on Saturday that the virus has killed 7,144 people in the country, 75% more than those registered to date, after adding the deaths probably associated with the disease to those certified by examination.

Positive cases of COVID-19 multiply

Peru, meanwhile, reached 250,000 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. On the same day that Bolivia registered more than a thousand infections in 24 hours for the first time and Venezuela announced that it would “radicalize” restrictions in various regions due to the advancement of the disease, after the number of cases more than doubled (up to 3,789) after a relaxation of the confinement from the beginning of June.

For its part, the United States, the country most affected by the pandemic with more than 119,600 deaths, registered 568 deaths in the last 24 hours, its tenth consecutive day with less than 1,000 deaths per day.

But about twenty states have reported an increase in cases in recent days, and the virus continues to impact the south and west of the United States.

And while the coronavirus advances in America, Europe continues to be the region hardest hit, although it is progressing back to a certain normality. The old continent registers more than 2.5 million infections, more than half of them in Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France, and 192,433 deaths, according to a count published this Saturday by the French agency . based on official sources. .

