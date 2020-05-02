Latin America faces the coronavirus with the advantage of being able to anticipate its expansion, but with great deficiencies such as the lack of regional integration, key at the moment to face challenges such as institutional fragility or informal employment, with direct consequences for the economy and the rights and freedoms of its citizens.

This was explained this Thursday by four experts in the region in a virtual debate organized by the Elcano Royal Institute, in which they made a provisional political, economic and social assessment of the consequences of Covid-19 in Latin America.

In a month, from March 14 to April 14, 2020 and as a consequence of COVID-19, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean went from having 2,999 infected (officially recognized) and 55 dead to 70,600 infected and 3,039 dead, and Although the peak of the pandemic has not yet arrived, it is expected in May.

Regional integration, key

And in this context, regional integration is very necessary, said former Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra, one of the participants in the debate.

The pandemic is deepening the lack of integration in the region “a lack that it has always had” and that is now becoming more necessary than ever, because “there is no save yourself, but save yourself in a shared way,” he said.

Malcorra recalled that since the start of the pandemic there have been no roundtables for dialogue, nor for the exchange of information and experiences, something that was also highlighted by Carlos Malamud, a researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute, who assured that before Covid-19, Latin America was a region “fragmented, heterogeneous and uncertain and now it is much more”.

Border control is an example of this need to reach joint solutions, according to experts, who highlighted the situation in Brazil, without border blockade and without pandemic control measures, which has become an infectious flow for neighboring countries.

Jorge Sicilia, chief economist at BBVA, warned of the potential of the disease to generate a severe economic impact in the region, which will be “different from the shock of 2008, because Latin American economic capacity is now weaker than it was then.”

The macroeconomic impact, in the short term, will fall on a lower demand for exports, the fall in tourism -mainly in the countries of the Caribbean area-, the interruption of value chains, the fall in the price of raw materials and remittances, which constitute a very important part of the GDP of many countries.

“And to all this we must add the little inflow of capital,” said nSicilia.

Fear of loss of freedoms and rights

“When fears arise there is a very clear tension between liberties and authoritarianism, and I think there are features of authoritarianism in some parts of the region,” warned Malcorna, who believes that the temptation of “some governments” to lean towards measures that curtailing the rights and freedoms of citizens is “an additional complexity to that of other countries” in the face of the coronavirus.

For this reason, reinforcing the institutions and governments of Latin American countries to avoid “hyper-leadership” is essential for Cristina Gallach, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean of the Government of Spain.

Gallach pointed out public health, the informal economy, which affects 40% of the Latin American population, and the digital divide, as the fundamental areas in which to carry out action in the region and stressed that all three have “a very clear gender axis”, since women are “the most affected”.

