Latin America and the Caribbean must wait to reopen their economy or do it gradually to avoid a regrowth of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This is stated by the director of the Department of Communicable Diseases of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Marcos Espinal, in an interview with the Efe agency.

Almost three months after confirming the first death from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the region, which the official recalled is the “most inequitable in the world”, is the new epicenter of the disease, with more than 1.3 million cases, although still below the United States, which with two million infections and 113 thousand deaths leads the world statistics.

In a review of the situation in Latin America, an area inhabited by around 620 million people, the PAHO delegate asked not to generalize about the state of the pandemic in Brazil, expressed his concern about the case of Nicaragua and warned about the danger that the disease represents for impoverished Haiti.

Question: How does PAHO see the situation of the pandemic in the region?

Answer: The situation is delicate. We are the epicenter of the pandemic. Right now, the region is the one that is contributing the most cases and we have very affected countries, all are affected, but we have some more than others; So, mainly Brazil, which is the second in the world. We also have Peru, Chile (…). The Caribbean islands are a little less affected, they have had more conglomerates of cases and imported cases, but they are small islands and they are also islands that took measures in time, they are a little better there.

But then in continental America, in South America and Central America, the situation is still very delicate. You know that there are 7 million cases already in the world, there are more than 400 thousand deaths.

Q: In the specific case of Nicaragua, for example, how are you observing the situation? Because it is a country that is causing concern given that the Government is not recommending to the population the measures of social distancing that have been spreading in different countries.

A: What we are seeing in Nicaragua is that the situation has been increasing, we are encouraging the country to continue working with PAHO. In recent weeks there has been an increase in the number of cases and the situation is delicate, because if you assume the herd immunity protocol, you have seen what happened in Sweden, that there have been more deaths than in other Scandinavian countries, for example, and they have admitted that there were too many deaths.

So if Nicaragua de facto decided to assume herd immunity, I think it can be a serious problem. PAHO is ready to work with Nicaragua and to ensure that the impact of the epidemic in that country and deaths are minimized, which should be avoided as much as possible.

Q: The point there is that there is an official count, but there are organizations that are doing their own count and it is almost triple what the government is saying.

A: That’s right. Already the director of PAHO (Carissa Etienne) publicly referred to the case of Nicaragua, the need to accelerate measures, to report the data and all this. They have been reporting little by little, but the estimates really suggest that, according to other organizations, the number of cases is higher.

However, all the countries in the world do not have the actual number of cases. What happens is that in the case of Nicaragua, the number of cases may be greater than what is reported, of course. Because they have not reported the tests they do, the tests. So, if we do not know the number of tests that are made diagnostic, if we do not know this, we will not have a clear reality of what is happening, of the situation.

PAHO encourages and PAHO says that everyone reports what they do, because what helps is giving people better information. Lack of reporting creates more “fake news”, creates more delicate situations, and so the situation is very delicate.

Q: In the case of Brazil, with a really complicated situation, more than 800 thousand cases and more than 40 thousand deaths, what call do you make?

A: Brazil is not, in terms of rate and per capita, not the most affected; in absolute terms, yes. I always tell the press that it is not good to generalize with Brazil, because there are states where the prevalence is very low. Prestigious universities in Brazil have done serological studies and, for example, Florianápolis with 0.5% serology compared to Manaus, for example, with 13%.

Sure, there is what is called a “hot spot” in Brazil, hot spots such as Rio, Sao Paulo, Manaus. So, it is a sensitive and delicate situation, where the governors are implementing measures because in Brazil, as it is federal, like the United States, the governors have the power to implement measures and in many states measures are being implemented.

In Brazil, the recommendation is that the package of measures continue to be implemented. Opening too early can also be disastrous, but we understand the problems of the economy.

Q: Rio fell back.

A: Sure, it is a message: wait a little while. For example, June is a complicated month, because we are in the middle of the peak, the epicenter and all this. And when it is going to be opened, (it is necessary) to seat at the negotiating table the people of finance and economy with the people of public health. Each country decides and is sovereign and we respect that.

The message is to open gradually and in stages and to have a system that allows mass diagnostics and that also allows ‘tracking’ or ‘trace’ to search for those positive contacts and to be able to isolate or isolate them, or recommend them to isolate themselves, because it is the only thing that will flatten the curve, as they say. But Brazil is a big country and generalizing is a bit complicated.

Q: Do you foresee any rebound for the region in the coming months?

A: In the south, for example, winter is coming. In Argentina, in Chile, in Brazil. And in winters people spend more time at home, and in winters flu viruses are seen more strongly than influenza, the flu.

What is expected is that perhaps this will become a stationary disease and until we have the vaccine we will not be able to (stop it), we will have to continue living with the new normality, as we say.

Q: The Haiti case, how are you seeing it?

A: Another very delicate case. The director also referred in one of her press conferences to Haiti, she even drew attention to the need to create an international coalition to help Haiti in the face of the possibility that we were facing a humanitarian disaster or that a humanitarian disaster is created. .

Haiti still does little testing, is trying. He is working with our offices, also with the UN offices, but it is a very poor country, it is a country with many problems, also political problems (…) But it is a situation that must be carefully observed.

