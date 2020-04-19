LA PAZ (AP) – The difficulty in Bolivia to carry out tests to detect the new coronavirus and to provide mechanical fans to hospitals in Colombia marked another day in Latin America in the fight to prevent the pandemic from getting out of hand.

The Bolivian government acknowledged on Sunday that since the first case of the new coronavirus was detected in the Andean country almost a month ago, only 3,900 diagnostic tests were carried out due to the lack of laboratories. The disease has infected up to 488 people and caused 32 deaths in Bolivia, according to the most recent report from the authorities.

“The number of tests we have performed so far is low, we are prioritizing patients with clear symptoms, but ten more laboratories are being implemented that will allow up to 1,300 tests to be performed daily,” Health Minister Marcelo Navajas told The Associated Press.

“We are below the lowest prediction thanks to the quarantine and if we continue like this, the positive cases will reach 1,942 until the end of April, but they could reach 2,719 if the quarantine is not followed,” he said in a virtual press conference.

The government extended the running of the bulls until April 30 and is 70% complete, according to the official.

The restriction has led to unusual forms of food trade. Rural Andean communities are returning to bartering or exchanging products at local fairs to stock up on food.

“Barter is making it possible to diversify the supply of agricultural products,” said Cirilo Pérez, mayor of the Tambo Kasa community in the southern province of Potosí. The agglomeration of people in street sales is what most worried the authorities for fear of a massive contagion.

In Colombia, President Iván Duque said that one of his main objectives is to solve the shortage of mechanical ventilators in hospitals, promising to get hundreds as soon as possible. He noted that in less than two months, Colombian companies would manufacture at least 7,000 of them.

“We are trying to increasingly strengthen the capacity we have in the country to provide intensive care treatment,” said Duque, whose country currently had 3,621 people with the infection and 166 had died from COVID-19.

The ruler said that epidemiologists are constantly measuring the speed of the virus’s spread and that he believes that cases would be decreasing “fortunately.”

“But we have to go ahead with many of our measures, that of social distancing, especially the protection of older adults,” stressed the president. “Here nobody can sing victory, we are on a good path, but we have to do better and better.”

With the support of the capital’s mayor, Claudia López, a virtual “Donaton” began on Sunday morning, seeking to collect economic resources for some 500,000 vulnerable families who have been affected by the mandatory quarantine.

Actors and musicians, among others, participate virtually from their homes, calling on social networks to help the people affected by COVID-19. In the evening there will be a virtual concert with the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra.

In Latin America there are at least 83,300 infections and 3,800 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.4 million people and killed more than 160,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.