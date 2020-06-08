Deaths from covid-19 in Latin America exceed 60,000 1:33

Mexico City . – It was another bad week for Latin America.

Coronavirus-related cases and deaths across the region are increasing faster than anywhere in the world. And in the most affected countries, they show no signs of slowing down. The region has registered almost 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths.

“We are particularly concerned with Central and South America, where many countries are experiencing accelerated epidemics,” said director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday.

The WHO does not believe that Central or South America have reached maximum transmission, which means that the number of infections and deaths could continue to increase.

Health officials warn countries not to reopen their economies too soon, even when nations are preparing to reopen or have already reopened.

Here’s a look at outbreaks in three of the most affected countries in Latin America, which represent approximately 60% of the region’s population. And there is also a success story.

Brazil

Brazil is stuck in the crisis.

The country has registered at least 691,758 cases of coronavirus and 36,455 deaths.

It recently overtook Italy as the third-deadliest country in the world and will likely overtake the UK soon.

That means that Brazil will have the second highest number of cases and deaths in the world, only behind the United States.

It is worth noting, however, that Brazil is testing at a much lower rate than the United States. This means that many cases remain unregistered.

In the country’s most populous state, São Paulo, the coordinator of the Ministry of Health says that some cases of coronavirus have probably been registered as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, due to the low testing capacity of covid-19 in the state. .

A study published this week by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul says that Brazil will register 1 million cases and 50,000 deaths before June 20.

Meanwhile, some of the big cities in Brazil are beginning to reopen. Rio de Janeiro will allow nonessential companies like churches, auto shops, and decor shops to welcome customers again.

Mexico

Two things happened in Mexico this week that seem to collide with each other.

First, Mexico recorded its worst week of the outbreak, both in confirmed cases and deaths.

More than 1,000 deaths were reported in a single day for the first time. And for three consecutive days, it recorded daily highs in new cases.

Despite the gloomy numbers and conflicting messages from government leaders, the country’s officials have pushed for a gradual reopening plan across the territory.

Undersecretary of Health Hugo López Gatell, who is leading the response to Mexico’s covid-19, urged Mexicans to stay home. He has emphasized that the country is not out of the woods, even if some sectors of the economy begin to reopen.

But President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered a different message.

“Do not lie, do not steal, do not betray, that helps a lot to not give the coronavirus,” he said Thursday. He also told people to apply social distancing when they could and to wash their hands.

AMLO, as the president is commonly known, left Mexico City on Monday for the first time since the end of March.

He toured the Yucatan peninsula and inaugurated the construction of the so-called Maya Train, an ambitious infrastructure project that will connect cities in five states in the southeast.

Mexico has registered 117,103 cases and 13,699 deaths. But since testing rates are extremely low in the country, health officials have said the true number of cases is likely to be in the millions.

Peru

People in Callao, Peru lined up for hours this week to refill their oxygen tanks. But once they got to the front of the line, family members of covid-19 patients found exorbitant prices.

One person told CNN affiliate TVPeru Noticias that oxygen prices have doubled. And the government now admits there is a problem.

“Our mission is to prevent the development of a black market that is commercial and uses a pandemic to abuse people,” said Cesar Chaname, spokesperson for Peru’s public health agency.

Peru continues to deal with one of the worst outbreaks in Latin America, with 196,515 cases, the second highest in the region behind Brazil.

The country has much better test rates than other countries in the region, something that experts say helps to understand how serious the outbreak really is.

But even knowing that, the economic cost has pressured authorities to reopen the economy.

This week, authorities announced that Peru would enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan, where companies such as clothing stores and beauty salons can operate again.

President Martín Vizcarra said the measures mean that approximately 80% of the economy will soon be open.

“We cannot maintain 100% of the country’s needs with only 50% of economic production,” he said.

Uruguay

Despite the brutal situations that many countries in Latin America face, there are also some success stories. This is the case of Uruguay, so far with one of the most successful covid-19 responses in the world.

The country of approximately 3.5 million people borders Brazil, where the worst outbreak in Latin America has had a devastating effect.

But Uruguay has registered only 845 cases, in addition to one death since May 24 and only 23 deaths in total.

Experts say the country’s reasons for success are numerous: a robust early response that includes quarantine measures, a comprehensive and efficient system for tracing and isolating those infected, randomized testing, and the creation of a crisis response committee.

Consequently, there is less risk as Uruguay begins to reopen its economy.

The country began easing the restrictions in early May. On June 1, rural primary and secondary education started again in more than 400 schools, and businesses are also being allowed to gradually reopen.