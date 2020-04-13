MEXICO CITY (AP) – With more than 58,000 people infected by COVID-19 and more than 2,300 deaths, Latin America is gradually approaching the peak of the epidemic in the region with tough expectations ahead, both health and economic matters, and he directs his prayers to the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of the Americas.

That is why on Sunday, the close of Holy Week, Pope Francis asked for unity to face these difficult moments in a message read during a ceremony in the Basilica of Guadalupe in the Mexican capital, which was broadcast on the Internet so that all Catholics in the region will pray together for the health of the world and the end of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, governments in the region continued to take measures to deal with the coronavirus hit: Peru will use foreign doctors, Chile will inject loans to micro and small companies stunned by the crisis and Mexico announced an agreement with private hospitals to increase supply of beds.

But the World Bank, in a report published on Sunday, predicted the worst by predicting that the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean could fall 4.6% this year due to the coronavirus, which would force their governments to take shares in the main companies in difficulties.

The most religious ones chose to pray this Easter Sunday and virtually witness an act of Consecration to the Virgin Guadalupe that took place at noon in their basilica in Mexico City, which was accompanied by the sound of the 12 chimes in different cathedrals on the continent Many of them closed to the faithful due to the isolation orders that prevail in the vast majority of countries.

Franco Coppola, apostolic nuncio to Mexico, read a message from the pope in which he blessed all Latin Americans in these “moments of darkness” and called them to unity.

“We cannot save each one on our own but only united,” Coppola said before an empty temple where only the priests who officiated at the ceremony were.

For his part, the president of the Latin American Episcopal Council, the Peruvian Miguel Cabrejos, in a recorded message, asked to remember the most vulnerable, “the elderly, children, the sick, indigenous people and migrants.”

In many places in the region, masses and processions were suppressed due to quarantines, which in several countries have just been extended or the authorities plan to do so soon.

In Mexico, with more than 4,200 infections and at least 273 deaths from the disease, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced via Twitter an agreement with the two main private hospital associations in the country to support more than 3,000 beds for a month, the period the outbreak is expected to last.

“It is not a for-profit agreement,” said the president after assuring that the leaders of these groups “behaved first.” “They will charge us the minimum, there will be no profit.”

The agreement is that hospitals, with a total of 6,500 beds, will give up half their capacities to try to reduce the saturation of public centers, where an intense campaign to recruit doctors continues.

López Obrador also sent his condolences on the death of Jaime Ruiz Sacristán, the president of the board of directors of the Mexican Stock Exchange, one of the first public figures in the country to die of COVID-19.

The closing of this atypical Easter was reproduced in Brazil, considered the country with the most Catholics in the world. For the first time in history, the Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida, patron saint of Brazilians, looked unfaithful at Easter Sunday mass, while the archbishop, Orlando Brandes, asked believers to stay home.

President Jair Bolsonaro, close to the evangelical churches, was planning to participate with pastors in a video conference that would be broadcast on social networks, the Brazilian press reported.

During the day, Peru authorized the hiring of foreign doctors and nurses to combat the pandemic, which has infected almost 200 local doctors and has already killed one, which could open the doors to Venezuelan professionals in the field based in the country.

While in Chile, with 7,213 infections and 80 deaths, the government announced that it will provide loans with a six-month grace period and preferential rates to micro, medium, and small companies based on sales.

“We are also fully aware of the pain, anguish, and fear that affect the vast majority of Chilean families who have seen their lives altered as a result of this pandemic,” said President Sebastián Piñera.

Meanwhile, the number of infected in Venezuela increased to 181 after confirming six new cases, announced President Nicolás Maduro. The new coronavirus has caused nine deaths in the South American country.

The Maduro government agreed yesterday to extend the “state of constitutional alarm” and quarantine for 30 more days, in force since March 16, as part of efforts to stop the chain of transmission of the disease.

The president also expressed his annoyance that after four days of giving the order to hospitalize all those affected by COVID-19, the number of people in “home isolation” barely fell from 16 to 9 people.

In Guatemala, meanwhile, the number of deaths from coronavirus rose to five and to 152 the number of infected. A patient gave birth to twins, who would be free of the virus, according to authorities in the Central American country.

In Ecuador, the number of infected people reported until Sunday was 7,466 and 333 deaths, although authorities suspect that another 384, who were not tested, probably died of the same cause. The province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 5,381 cases.

So far, Ecuador is the country most hit by the pandemic in the region, after Brazil.

In Bolivia, representatives of the United Nations International Organization for Migration reached the border with Chile, where they reported that 797 Bolivians were stranded after the borders closed, as the country entered a total quarantine since mid-March.

The director of migration, Marcel Rivas, reported that the situation of Bolivians is being analyzed, since a week ago a first group of 500 people entered who were placed in quarantine before being transferred to their respective regions.

Rivas explained that these people may have to wait for the first group to be discharged since the camp they set up is full. The UN delegation mentioned that they saw more Bolivians on the way to the border.

Meanwhile, the country already has 330 confirmed cases, with 27 people dead, according to the latest report from health authorities.

The pandemic has infected more than 1.7 million people and killed more than 103,870 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

With contributions from journalists from The Associated Press in Latin America.