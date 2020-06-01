Latin America, the current epicenter of the pandemic, surpassed the million cases of covid-19 this Sunday, half of them in Brazil, whose president Jair Bolsonaro participated in a demonstration against the country’s supreme court, ignoring the social distancing recommended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, 29,314 people died from the disease, a balance that places the South American country of 210 million inhabitants behind the United States, the most affected with 104,356 deaths, the United Kingdom (38,376) and Italy (33,340).

The situation in Brazil is further complicated by the right-wing Bolsonaro’s decision to oppose the confinement that several governors and mayors have decreed, following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international scientific community.

The president has even protested the return of professional football, interrupted since March.

This Sunday, he joined his supporters in front of the government palace in Brasilia, without wearing a mask, although he avoided shaking their hands.

Clashes erupted in Sao Paulo between protesters opposed to Bolsonaro and supporters of the president opposed to the state’s containment measures.

The United States, whose president, Donald Trump, shows his closeness to Bolsonaro, sent two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil, whose use to treat covid-19 is controversial, the White House announced Sunday.

Brazil is not the only focus in Latin America. The pandemic is also advancing strongly in Mexico, with 9,930 deaths for a population of 120 million, and in Peru, with 4,506 deaths for 33 million inhabitants, where on Saturday the 150,000 cases were exceeded.

Chile, meanwhile, exceeded 1,000 deaths this Sunday and touched 100,000 infections. The country of 18 million inhabitants has experienced a sudden change in the disease scenario in the last two weeks, according to a recent official report.

– Pope’s concern –

This Sunday, Pope Francis expressed concern about the indigenous people of the Amazon “particularly vulnerable” in the face of the pandemic.

The pontiff asked that no one be deprived of healthcare in his Sunday prayer, held for the first time in three months before the faithful.

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, the Temple Mount reopened its doors to the faithful after being closed for two months.

Its reopening joins that of the Basilica of the Nativity on Tuesday in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus according to Christian tradition, located in the West Bank.

Iran, the country in the Middle East most affected by the pandemic, said on Sunday that the number of infections exceeded 150,000, at a time when the Islamic Republic registered an acceleration of the spread of the virus, which has also left 7,797 dead, 63 of them in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, President Hasan Rohani announced the resumption of collective prayers in mosques, which had progressively closed since the first cases were detected in the country in February.

– Phase deconfining in Europe –

The emergence of the long confinement is seen more clearly in Europe, which registers almost half of the deaths in the world by coronavirus (177,595) and about two million declared cases, but where the pandemic seems under control.

Most European countries make firm progress on cautious misconduct