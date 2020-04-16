The Covid-19 pandemic could generate a 5.2 percent recession this year in the region, resulting in increases in public deficits and debt levels.

The director for the Western Hemisphere of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alejandro Werner, warned that the crisis derived from the Covid-19 coronavirus could generate a “lost decade” for Latin America between 2015 and 2025, as it is expected that this year cause a recession of 5.2 percent in the region.

Given the dramatic contraction in 2020 and as countries implement policies to contain the pandemic and support their economies, a strong recovery can be expected in 2021. However, even in this scenario of rapid recovery, the region faces the specter of another ‘lost decade’ during 2015-25, ”said Werner.

The recession resulting from the pandemic, as well as the policies adopted, will cause significant increases in public and debt deficits, so countries will need to create sufficient fiscal space in their budgets, reducing non-priority spending and increasing its efficiency.

Along these lines, Werner noted that countries have increased the amount of fiscal resources allocated to health, since many countries in the region were not prepared for “the worst face of the pandemic.” “Until now, dOf the almost 100 countries that have requested emergency financing from the IMF, 16 are from Latin America and the Caribbean“He specified.

On the economic policy front, countries’ actions against the pandemic have been mixed. Some countries have allocated direct transfers to the most vulnerable sectors, as well as facilities for access to credit and the expansion of unemployment insurance or other subsidies.

On the other hand, Werner highlighted the role of central banks, which have reduced their interest rates and have taken actions to provide liquidity and solve the volatility situation in domestic markets. Specifically, entities Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru have intervened in the currency market and other financial markets.

At the same time, the agency’s director stated that while the situation is in unfamiliar territory and policy responses are still evolving, policy makers face significant implementation challenges.

“Governments may be unable to reach vulnerable households through traditional transfers in which extensive social assistance systems do not exist and where informality prevails. Besides, Smaller and informal sector companies are more difficult to reach. Given the high level of informality in the region, countries should use all possible registers and methods to reach smaller companies and informal workers and companies, ”he said.

Werner cautioned that countries should ensure that policies adopted in response to the crisis are not perceived as “permanent”, especially with regard to assistance directed to certain sectors.

Thus, he noted that several countries margin of maneuver in their accounts have resorted “correctly to escape clauses” to allow extraordinary increases in government spending and deficits (Brazil, Chile or Peru, among others), but, he warns, policy makers “must communicate a clear path back towards compliance with these rules in the medium term.”

Peru, Brazil and Chile, the ones that allocate the most resources

Peru, Brazil and Chile are the countries that, until now, have allocated the most economic resources to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latin America.

Specifically, the agency noted that Perú allocated around 12 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to fight the disease, Brazil, around 10 percent and Chile, between 6 and 7 percent.

“Regardless of the different speeds at which the different countries have acted, right now most of the countries in the region have adopted significant health measures to contain the virus, such as social distancing and the restriction of activities not essential, “said Werner.

“Until now, around 3,000 people have died from the Covid-19 virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. While the pandemic continues to spread across the region, countries are facing the worst economic recession since they began producing national accounts statistics in the 1950s, “Werner warned.

Europa Press