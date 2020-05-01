The coronavirus implications in Latin America and the Caribbean they are a great concern, not only for rulers, the people and the enormous productive apparatus of each nation throughout the length and breadth of the territory.

So it was that in a called unprecedented set of regional leaders for international cooperation and democratic leadership, including Ernesto Zedillo, Juan Manuel Santos, Ricardo Lagos and Fernando Henrique Cardoso, They describe the steps and policies that the Latin American and Caribbean region must take to mitigate the worst of Covid-19.

The report published in El País and replicated around the world indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic is a shock of unprecedented magnitude, of uncertain duration and catastrophic consequences that, if not adequately addressed, could lead to one of the most tragic episodes in the history of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The letter indicates that the crisis requires quick and decisive action, but the political responses in the region have been uneven. Several governments have reacted quickly, (as in the case of Argentina), making the protection of public health its main objective.

Subscribers indicate that unfortunately, Others have tended to minimize the risks of the pandemic, misinforming citizens and ignoring both the scientific evidence and the advice of their own experts. Instead of mobilizing all the capabilities at your disposal, Some leaders have chosen to play populist and divisive politics in the midst of this tragedy.

In this sense, they add that for support jobs and income for the workforce, business support is also essential, both to enable them to cope during the period of generalized social distancing, and to ensure that they recover afterwards.

They indicate that subsidies to help companies pay their wage bill, which depend on job maintenance, protect both companies and workers during the crisis and they are crucial for a rapid rebound in the economy when conditions return to normal.

They further argued that if widespread bankruptcies are not avoided, the next victim of the crisis could be the banking system. At that point, the payment system, and indeed the entire economy, would risk collapse. Many companies, particularly small and medium-sized ones, will suffer significant loss of income for the duration of the crisis.

They add that without support, lack of liquidity will soon become a solvency problem: Tax deferrals, reinvestments of loans and subsidized credits will not be enough.

On the point of the national banks they stressed that this emergency requires unprecedented credit guarantees provided by governments to ensure banks keep loans, as well as temporary regulatory changes to promote incentives for credit expansion.

For subscribers, fiscal stimulus will also be necessary during the recovery phase. Governments will need to stimulate employment and economic activity without exacerbating health-related risks, they say.

All this raises a exceptional challenge: Although fiscal requirements are now much higher than during the global financial crisis, the political space in Latin American economies is more limited. Fiscal costs must be offset by budget adjustments in low priority areas. Meanwhile, a commitment from our Executive and Legislative powers to correct the resulting fiscal deficit Larger within a reasonable period of time would serve to mitigate the risk of a credit downgrade that now threatens several of our countries.

In this line, they explain that stronger global coordination is needed between health authorities to improve the ability to test, treat and isolate patients.

The text indicates that Pharmaceutical companies should help countries with reagent materials to expand the tests and with open access to the technology to produce them.

While in the financial sphere They also maintain the following points:

Regulators, credit rating agencies, and accounting standards institutions should adapt your criteria to cope with exceptionally adverse systemic circumstances.The external support for fiscal accounts and balance of payments is essential in this crisis, especially for the smallest and least developed countries in Latin America. For many economies in the region, a Substantially greater official external support will be the only way coping with this unprecedented combination of adverse shocks, singling out the IMF as an essential agency. global lender said they should significantly increase access to facilities with faster disbursements and less conditionality, like RFI, or create new lines of pandemic.Main Central banks can further help reduce currency liquidity tensions.Multilateral development banks (MDBs) such as the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and CAF should double the amount of net loans to the region and leverage highly liquid global capital markets to provide increased budget support to countries in greatest need.

They conclude, among other measures that in exceptional circumstances and in countries without market access, debt suspension could complement official loans.

