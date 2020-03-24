Latin America breathes relief after decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics to 2021

Mar 24 (.) – The Tokyo Games were postponed on Tuesday for the first time in 124 years to 2021 by the coronavirus crisis, a decision celebrated by the heads of the Olympic committees in Latin American countries.

Here are some reactions from the region on the decision, which represented a relief for many athletes who continued training amid uncertainty over the spread of the virus that caused more than 16,500 deaths worldwide.

PAULO WANDERLEY, President of the Brazilian Olympic Committee:

“From a sporting point of view it was the most correct decision, but the financial impact will be great and we will work to minimize that.”

“We operate as a company. We are going to try to cut costs, expenses and reduce what is possible without harming the final result ”.

BALTAZAR MEDINA, President of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC):

“I am not particularly surprised by the news, I was waiting for it. It had been coming for days and of course it seems to me that it is a very responsible decision of both the International Olympic Committee and the Government of Japan and the organizers of the Games because it would not make sense to keep a date of some games in threatening conditions athletes only for the interest of fulfilling some commercial commitments ”.

“It is unfortunate news because some illusions are frustrated in some way regarding the people who already had their place to go to the Olympic Games, but it is putting off a dream and for the athletes who had not managed to finish their qualifying process it is the opportunity that their events are rescheduled and that they can compete with all the guarantees to obtain these quotas ”.

JAVIER SOTOMAYOR, Cuban Olympic champion high jump:

“For me it is the most consistent decision of the Olympic Committee and the authorities of Japan. It is better a postponement in time and not a suspension or cancellation of the Olympic Games. Humanly it is the best thing because with this pandemic the athletes are in constant stress and they have not been able to concentrate well on their preparation. It is a responsible decision. “

“A lot of illusions are leaving right now because an Olympic medal is the supreme thing that all athletes want, but life is more important and it must be preserved.”

ANA GUEVARA, former Mexican sprinter, silver medalist in the 400 mts Athens 2004 and current director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE):

“The most important thing is always health and we will do what is necessary to keep the Mexican team in conditions both physically and psychologically, always united for the common good.”

MIGUEL ÁNGEL MUJICA, President of the Chilean Olympic Committee:

“The most advisable thing was to postpone the Olympic Games because it really was very difficult for them to take place from July 24. The athletes are not training, the unclassified did not have the opportunity to hold qualifications and therefore it was a very very complicated. It was the most sensible thing. We are calm, happy, because our athletes are going to have time to train correctly. “

“The organization of games of this nature involves such an important number of items that must be kept in mind. It was not easy to receive a report from the WHO, see the clamor of the athletes and local Olympic committees and simply download the games. It was a lot more than that. The conversation that the Japanese Prime Minister had with the IOC was very important to see if Japan really was willing to postpone them, and I think that was the key conversation. “

CAMILO PÉREZ, President of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee:

“We support 100 percent the management of the IOC president and the decisions that the committee was taking. We go to work and prepare with everything to be in Tokyo.

“We have to see what the new classification rules are because we have some athletes who have already classified and we have to see if those athletes must go through a classification process again or not. You have to see how this is regulated. The only communication that exists so far is procrastination. We are going to see what the new rules of the game are and what consequence they would have on our athletes. ”

OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF MEXICO

“The COM joins the decision reached by the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, Japanese government authorities and the Tokyo2020 Organizing Committee, to postpone the JO to safeguard the health of athletes and all those involved in the most important summer fair in the world “

GERARDO WERTHEIN, President of the Argentine Olympic Committee:

“The concerns today are different, everything else has gone into the background. We already told the athletes that they will not have training for a long time. (The Olympic Games) are 33 world championships together. The conditions are not in place for the athletes”.

AUGUSTO MORÁN, President of the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee:

“We welcome this decision given the circumstances in which we are immersed. Right now, the country is in a complex health crisis, where athletes do not have the possibility to train and the priority is to control the health security of citizens. It is impossible to plan a training course for the Olympic Games at the end of July and in this case the COE is very pleased that the games are suspended for next year and give athletes the possibility of playing in the qualifying games. “

“Ecuador had a high performance plan supported by the National Government, by ministerial agreements, and you have to talk to the authorities to see the situation of this high performance plan to help athletes. Now you have to rethink things with the new measures and decisions of the International Olympic Committee ”.

PEDRO INFANTE, Minister of Youth and Sports of Venezuela:

“We aspired to see this year our Yulimar Rojas (who currently holds the triple jump record) (…) But the most important thing is to solve the problem of the pandemic.”

(Reports by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogotá, Natalia Ramos Miranda in Santiago, Carlos Pacheco in Mexico City, Daniela Desantis in Asunción, Nelson Acosta in Havana, Rodrigo Viga Gaire in Río de Janeiro, Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires, Alexandra Valencia in Quito and Vivian Sequera in Caracas. Edited by Javier Leira.)