Editor’s Note: This note was first published on April 20, 2020

Latin America and the Caribbean is one of the regions most affected by the pandemic, with 20,909 deaths (from 375,000 infections), more than half in Brazil.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) asked governments to be “cautious” when it comes to easing containment measures, and warned that transmission “is still very high” in Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

However, some Latin American countries begin to set dates to resume activities gradually after the isolation measures by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the countries that have announced dates:

Venezuela

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, extended on May 12 for one more month the “state of alarm” declared on March 13 in the Caribbean country against the new coronavirus, a decision that gives a legal floor to prolong the ordered quarantine before the pandemic.

“I am going to renew the decree of the state of alarm for 30 more days to continue protecting our people,” Maduro said before signing the document in an address broadcast on state television.

It is the second extension declared by the socialist ruler, who now extends the validity of the measure until June 12.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica will allow the partial reopening of national parks, beaches and small hotels starting on Saturday, May 16, President Carlos Alvarado announced on Monday, May 11, after considering that the success in controlling the coronavirus will allow taking a new step to activate the economy again.

Brazil

Mortality in Brazil especially plagues the most disadvantaged, especially the black population. “The pandemic deepens the historical inequalities inherited from slavery,” said Emanuelle Goes, from the Fiocruz institute in Rio de Janeiro.

While waiting for the peak of the pandemic to be reached in the coming days in different parts of the region, several neighboring countries of Brazil are watching with concern the evolution of the disease in the Latin American giant, while the right-wing president, Jahir Bolsonaro , encourages the population not to respect the social distancing measures imposed by governors in various states of the country.

Colombia:

Colombia announced that it will maintain mandatory preventive isolation, after serving more than a month, until next May 11. However, starting Monday, April 27, the guidelines of the Iván Duque Government will allow people to exercise outdoors between 10:00 and 18:00.

Argentina:

President Alberto Fernández announced over the weekend the extension of the mandatory quarantine until May 10; however, it would authorize one-hour outings for adults and children within a radius of 500 meters from the home.

Peru

The quarantine will last until May 10 in order to curb contagions of coronavirus, President Martín Vizcarra said Thursday, while the confirmed cases exceeded 20,000 in the country.

It is the third extension of compulsory social isolation since March 15 in the Andean country, which has the second highest number of positive cases of the virus in Latin America after Brazil. The restriction was to end on April 26.

Mexico

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, said that the Sana Distancia measure will end on May 30. Although, areas that do not have important transmission records, that is, municipalities with no or very few cases, may withdraw the measure a little earlier if they continue to act responsibly and the contagion trend continues.

These municipalities may resume activities from May 18. Almost 1,000 of the 2,500 municipalities will be able to return on this date.

We are doing well in reducing contagion from # COVID19. In municipalities without transmission we will be able to withdraw the Health Security Measures on May 18 if we continue to act with responsibility and discipline. #Stay at home. Query: https://t.co/FwCIJa6qHj pic.twitter.com/nrEXrxa397 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 20, 2020

López-Gatell said that, in these municipalities with few cases, the epidemic can be controlled with measures that correspond to phase one. While the rest must wait and from June 1 they will return in an orderly manner.

Colombia

Colombia will extend for two more weeks, until May 11, a national quarantine to stop the transmission of the coronavirus, President Iván Duque said, although some sectors such as construction and manufacturing will be reopened with high security measures.

This is the second time that the right-wing president has prolonged mandatory preventive isolation, initially declared from March 25 to April 12 and then extended for 11 more days that expired on April 27.

Duque decreed the health emergency until May 30 to meet the needs of the health system in the face of a risk of collapse.

In addition, he warned that as long as the health emergency continues, that is, until May 30, national and international flights will continue to be closed, with the exception of humanitarian and cargo flights.

Europe also plans to resume activities

Several members of the European Union, a region that has been notably affected by the pandemic as it concentrates the largest number of cases per continent, has already begun the design of a plan that allows countries like Germany and France to return from confinement to resume economic activities.

