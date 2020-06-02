June 1, 2020 | 6:29 pm

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Latin America hard, which has exceeded one million infections, but gives Europe a break, which continues to move towards a new normality this Monday.

Four of the 10 countries with the highest number of daily infections are Latin American: Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico, said Michael Ryan, the director of health emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), during a virtual press conference from Geneva .

“We need to dedicate ourselves to especially supporting Central and South America in their response,” said Ryan, who warned of the instability of the situation in several countries, with “a high increase in cases” and increasing pressure on health systems.

I don’t think we have reached the peak of contagion and, at the moment, I cannot predict when it will be reached,

Ryan added.

The continental focus is in Brazil, which, with 514,849 cases, is the second country in number of infections worldwide, behind only the United States.

The South American country of 210 million inhabitants is the scene of great political tension, as President Jair Bolsonaro opposes the confinement decreed by several governors and mayors, despite the fact that the coronavirus caused more than 29,000 deaths.

Mexico, with 120 million inhabitants, has more than 90,000 reported cases and is approaching 10,000 deaths.

Peru, with 33 million inhabitants, registers about 4,600 deaths and is the second Latin American country in number of COVID-19 cases with more than 170,000 infected.

Chile, meanwhile, exceeded 1,100 deaths and 100,000 infections.

No dead in Spain

This gloomy picture contrasts with what is happening in Europe, where 178,080 deaths and more than 2.1 million infections have been registered, but the situation is beginning to normalize.

The fact that no death was registered by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Spain is “a very, very favorable fact”, according to the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón.

Although travel from one country to another is still not enabled, the most important tourist sites are reopening in Europe.

This Monday it was the turn of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, with its 3,000 stores and 30,000 merchants, and the Colosseum in Rome, illuminated for the occasion in the colors of the Italian flag.

The imposing amphitheater of ancient Rome welcomed nearly 300 people who had booked the visit online, a figure far less than the 20,000 daily tourists it used to receive.

“We take advantage of the absence of foreign tourists for walks,” said Pierluigi, a neighbor from Rome who arrived with his wife.

For Italy, the reopening of the Colosseum, in addition to that of other monuments and historical sites in recent days, should help relaunch the key tourism sector, badly affected by the coronavirus that left more than 33,000 dead in the country.

Fresh air

Despite a recent rebound of daily cases, Moscow eased its restrictions a little more on Monday, authorizing non-essential businesses to reopen after more than two months of closure.

Its inhabitants can now walk, as long as they wear a mask and respect a complete schedule system.

“At last we can breathe fresh air and see our favorite places again,” said 17-year-old student Liza Astashevskaya in the capital’s famous Gorky Park.

In the UK, schools in England, closed since mid-March, welcome children ages 4-6 and 10-11 again, despite criticism from teacher unions and local governments judging the decision. in a hurry.

This Monday, the UK, where COVID-19 has left more than 38,000 dead, reported 111 new deaths, its lowest daily death toll since the start of confinement.

Despite the fear of a second wave, normalization is also progressing in Finland, Greece, Romania, as well as Albania, Norway and Portugal.

The French are eagerly awaiting the return of cafes and restaurants on Tuesday, as well as the lifting of the ban on moving more than 100 km from their homes.

But despite the positive signs seen in some countries, the coronavirus is still very active.

On Monday, Iran announced nearly 3,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number in two months in that country, and Health Minister Said Namaki warned that the coronavirus is “far” from being over.