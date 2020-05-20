The Canadian thinks that the Pole man should score points on Saturday

Nicholas Latifi proposes to Formula 1 to award the Pole man with two points. The Williams driver maintains that qualifying, despite being a very difficult part of the competition, should be a scoring session. In addition, the Canadian recommends the reversed grid racing dispute.

Latifi thinks that Formula 1 – following the steps as its supporting categories such as Formula 2 or Formula 3 do – should give the driver who is the fastest in the classification two points. Of course, he thinks that no more than two should be awarded, given that in the support categories he is awarded four points, and that is too much.

“I think they should give the Pole Man points. As in Formula 2, it would be nice if the driver who is first on Saturdays takes at least two points, “says Latifi in an Instagram live with Sky Sports F1.

“I think qualifying is one of the most difficult parts of the overall competition. If you manage to be the fastest on Saturday, in my opinion you should get a point for it. For me, it would be nice if the man were given two points. of pole. Yes, I think Formula 2 gives too many points to the pole man. Four points is too many. ”

In addition, he ensures that one of the things that most displeases him in Formula 1 is to see how the work of the entire classification can disappear due to a bad start, and also, without having received a points award for having been the most fast on saturday.

“What I don’t like about Formula 1 is that the drivers who qualify ahead on Saturdays are always very happy, but deep down they know that in case of making a bad start, all the work on Saturday disappears “, has insisted.

On the other hand, Latifi proposes to the Grand Circus to try races with a reverse grid, since in the support categories it has given a lot of excitement to the races. Of course, seeing the great difference in performance between some cars and others, Nicholas sees a good idea not to reverse the positions of only the top eight, but more classified.

“Inverted grills would be nice, adding one more point of fun to race weekends. The races with inverted grid in Formula 2 have been very chaotic and unpredictable, it is something that is not expected and that is fine. Of course, I would introduce more positions in the inverted grid, and not only the first eight, “he adds.

“In Formula 1 there has always been a lot of difference between the performance of the cars, so it would be nice to try new things. Maybe you could do an inverted grid with the top 10-15, or you could even invert the entire grid, “said Latifi to finish.

