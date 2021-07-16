Latest Universe News (Jon Marcaide)

For a portal like ours that is dedicated daily to presenting scientific news to the reader, including many framed in astronomy and astrophysics, it is not uncommon to conclude that we are at an incredible moment in the history of the investigation of the universe. .

Indeed, day after day there are new news about discoveries, whether about a new exoplanet, a black hole in the center of a large galaxy, a supernova explosion, or even momentous events such as the discovery of the first gravitational waves.

Looking back and contemplating everything that has happened in recent years has a romantic, almost epic air, and we cannot but wait in ecstasy for what the future may still hold for us.

The fact is that this feeling is not strange or particular. So do many other people. Including a prestigious astronomer like Jon Marcaide, who has also been caught up in this whirlwind of recent events, sometimes poorly explained to the general public, and has decided to build around him an informative work of great originality.

His book, “Latest news from the universe”, is a well-embedded account of the hectic succession of everything important that has been happening in the field of astronomy and astrophysics in recent years, explained from his very informed point of view, and always with the aim of attracting the reader who is not necessarily well versed in these matters.

We will not find in its pages complicated theoretical disquisitions. Marcaide has put the mathematics away in a drawer and explains the latest advances in astronomical science with a gaze directed towards the common reader, with no other aspirations than to entertain and inform.

Throughout almost 40 short chapters, the author makes a deep and at the same time simple review of all current issues. From black holes to exoplanets. From quasars to the possibility of the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations. From dark matter to dark energy.

Many novelties in many fields that make it difficult to have a global vision of the current state of astronomy. And since we don’t want to read an updated book for each one of them, Marcaide takes care of making the task easier for us, touching on a specific topic in each chapter and providing us with the fundamental and updated elements of each one.

To achieve this, he uses Sam Rey as the backbone character, who allows to go from one topic to another in an orderly way, although the chapters can be read if desired in a skipped way.

After reading the book, we will have in our hands a kind of astronomy and astrophysics course with the fundamentals of these sciences, with the degree of depth suitable to interest young and not so young people who want to enter this fascinating field, and do it with all the rigor and timeliness possible.

And although many of these topics are covered in newspapers and television for their current relevance, you will not find them better explained than in this great popular book.

Espasa. 2021. Softcover, 245 pages. ISBN: 978-84-670625-4-0

