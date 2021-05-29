Latest teaser of the new Infiniti QX60 2022, preview of the luxurious interior

Latest teaser of the new Infiniti QX60 2022, this time a look at the luxurious interior that the new SUV will offer. The Japanese firm has confirmed that the new model will debut in just under 48 hours, after a long period of tests and the issuance of previews that began last winter.

The light is seen at the end of the tunnel for the presentation of the new Infiniti QX60 2022. A completely new generation of the luxurious model that will be sold mostly in the United States, and that promises arguments to be one of the sales leaders in its category. A seven-seater SUV, with ample space to travel with more than comfort.

The last teaser that the Japanese brand has presented of the Infiniti QX60 is precisely the interior, the dashboard. A good account of the level of quality and attention to detail with which the new Infiniti model will welcome passengers in the front seats. A very design modern and clean on a piece completely covered in brown leather, with a diamond quilting on the upper face, and the ventilation nozzles and the air conditioning system integrated in one piece that extends transversely.

The Infiniti QX60 Monograph sneak peek is reproduced in the luxurious 2022 Infiniti QX60

The touchscreen of the infotainment and navigation system crowns the dashboard. The new 2022 Infiniti QX60 also features a more modern design of the center console, which is integrated into the cockpit. The new model shows a recessed air conditioning module, and with classic analog controls in the form of aluminum knobs, a system that will feature up to three operating zones and with controls in the two additional rows of seats and its 7 seats.

The new Infiniti QX60 is the embodiment of the Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept car, presented at the end of last September. A model with a very modern and distinctive design, with some slim headlights accompanying a large radiator grille. A more futuristic style that will also have a great counterpart in technology, since the brand wants it to become a reference. The QX60 will debut the most advanced generation of the ProPILOT system.

The new model will be presented on June 23, in a special event for which it is the most elegant and advanced “brother” of the also new Nissan Pathfinder 2022. Infiniti has confirmed that The first units will arrive at dealerships in the United States, starting next fall, followed by other world markets, such as Canada, where its sale is also scheduled.

Third teaser of the new Infiniti QX60, preview of the most modern ProPILOT systemRead news