Here are the latest happenings on the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of confirmed cases globally as of Sunday was more than 4.0 million, with at least 280,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

___

The mayor of a city near Seoul ordered the temporary closure of nightclubs, clubs and other establishments to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Park Namchoon, mayor of Incheon, said the shutdown will last two weeks and that anyone who violates the order can be punished with up to two years in prison or a fine equivalent to more than $ 16,000.

South Korea reported 34 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the first day its daily count exceeded 30 in a month. Authorities said 24 of the 34 cases were linked to Itaewon nightclubs.

___

People aged 65 and over in Turkey will be able to leave their homes for the first time starting this Sunday after a seven-week quarantine.

This group, considered the most at risk before COVID-19, will be able to leave for four hours as part of a program to relax their containment measures. In a few days, those under 20 can also go out for a few hours.

Turkey has recorded 137,115 cases of the virus and 3,739 deaths.

___

Pope Francis called on the governments of the European Union to work together to address the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his blessing on Sunday, the pope noted that 75 years have passed since Europe began the difficult process of reconciliation after World War II. The process, he pointed out, promoted both European integration and “the long period of stability and peace from which we benefit today.”

___

Lebanese churches began receiving worshipers for the first time in nearly two months of confinement due to the coronavirus.

Churches and mosques can now receive the faithful for congregational prayers on Sundays and Fridays, as long as the guidelines for social distancing are respected.

Lebanon has recorded 809 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths.

___

Russia’s coronavirus infection count exceeded 200,000 on Sunday with 11,012 new cases registered.

In total, Russia has 209,688 cases and 1,915 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Authorities say the sharp increase can be attributed, in part, to more testing. More than half of the infection and death cases are in Moscow.