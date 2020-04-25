The latest Money In The Bank qualifiers are announced for next week on WWE SmackDown.

In the last episode of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, we saw how King corbin defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall just like Lacey Evans I did it with Sasha Banks, to position itself as another participant in the combat of Money In The Bank.

The sixth gap for both women’s and men’s bouts would be determined next week. On the part of the male combat, Otis and Dolph Ziggler they will fight for that position, while for the female part, Mandy Rose and Carmella The faces in the blue mark ring will be seen.

NEXT WEEK: Final spots in each #MITB #LadderMatch are determined on #SmackDown! Ot @otiswwe vs. @HEELZiggler

💰 @WWE_MandyRose vs. @CarmellaWWE

For now the confirmed participants are as follows:

Male MITB: Rey Mysterio vs Aleister Black vs Apollo Crews vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler / Otis

MITB female: Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Carmella / Mandy Rose

Fight for the Universal title: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Fight for the WWE World Title: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

Bout for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Who would you like to see as the future winners of the briefcase? Do you think they will make their redemptions successfully?

